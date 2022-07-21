Joint statement released by Williamsport Schools on Freed, Yoder Scandals

Williamsport Area High School sign at dusk C. Pauling / NCPA

Williamsport, Pa. — Addressing the recent scandals with the arrests two employees, high school Principal Roger Freed and math teacher Chris Yoder, the Williamsport School District and Board of Education released a joint statement on July 21.

On June 21, Freed was arrested on 30 felony counts relating to an alleged relationship with a former student that began in 2015 and lasted until April of this year. Freed is currently on paid leave by the school and is out on unsecured bail awaiting trial.

Yoder was initially charged in Sept. 2021 after allegations from two students of inappropriate conduct. On July 12 more accusers came forward, and he was charged with additional felonies including statutory sexual assualt. He has been suspended by the district without pay since fall of last year.

This statement comes after Adam Welteroth, board member, and Superintendent Timothy Bowers addressed the arrests at the July 19 school board meeting.

The statement released July 21 reads, "In light of the recent allegations of misconduct made against two of our employees, we wish to acknowledge our community’s concerns, sense of shock and heartbreak over these reports.

"The School District and Board of Education are taking these accusations very seriously and continue to respond accordingly, following school policies and procedures consistent with these situations," the statement continues. "We’re cooperating to the fullest extent with law enforcement as the investigations into these allegations continue, and we ask for your patience and understanding as we work through this process.

The statement also includes information on the state's Safe2Say anonymous reporting system allowing parents and students to report suspicious activity. Those looking to make a report can do so by calling 1-844-SAF2SAY or visiting safe2saypa.org.

"As always, please encourage your child to let a trusted adult know if he or she witnesses or is aware of any suspicious activity or behavior," the statement reads.

This statement comes amid calls from community members and elected officials for the resignation of Bowers. Williamsport Councilmember Adam Yoder, who has no relation to Chris Yoder, also addressed the arrest of Freed.

