Nashville, TN

Innovien expands its national footprint with a new office in Nashville, Tennessee

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 21, 2022--

Innovien Solutions, a technology solutions firm and high-performing provider of technical project services and staff augmentation for mid-to-enterprise clients, is expanding its reach to service the Nashville, Tennessee market. Innovien’s new office will be located in The Gulch, one of Nashville’s most bustling neighborhoods.

“We’ve had our eye on the Nashville market for a couple of years, and we have a lot of confidence in the team we are sending to help establish our presence in that market. We’re already off to the races servicing local clients and growing our internal team in the heart of the Music City,” says Camryn Mastel, Innovien’s Founder and CEO.

Nashville has become home to a growing economy and is quickly becoming a technology powerhouse, especially within the Education and Healthcare Sectors, areas that Innovien is primed to support.

As Innovien continues to be recognized for its rapid growth, it will continue to look at other markets like Nashville that are in need of its services. The growth strategy for this expansion is to establish Innovien Solutions as a top partner to the local Fortune 100 corporations in the region. Hiring initiatives include a robust approach for growing our internal team for this location to function as an extension of our headquarters in Atlanta, GA.

Innovien Solutions

Innovien Solutions is a technology solutions firm headquartered in Atlanta, GA, delivering technical project services and staff augmentation solutions to mid-and-enterprise clients nationwide. In under five years, Innovien was recently named to Inc. 5000’s Fastest Growing Companies in the US, ranking 82nd overall, 8th in Georgia, and 4th in IT Management.

CONTACT: LaTisha Ebanks

Marketing Manager

latisha@innovien.com

(470) 707-2300

KEYWORD: TENNESSEE UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: HARDWARE SEMICONDUCTOR ELECTRONIC DESIGN AUTOMATION SECURITY DATA MANAGEMENT SATELLITE CONSUMER ELECTRONICS TECHNOLOGY NANOTECHNOLOGY AUDIO/VIDEO SMALL BUSINESS PROFESSIONAL SERVICES SOFTWARE NETWORKS INTERNET MOBILE/WIRELESS

SOURCE: Innovien Solutions

PUB: 07/21/2022 11:36 AM/DISC: 07/21/2022 11:36 AM

