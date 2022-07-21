EV Mobility and Autonomy Team Up to Accelerate Flexible Access to Electric Vehicles

SANTA MONICA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 21, 2022--

Autonomy™, the nation’s largest electric vehicle subscription company has partnered with EV Mobility, LLC., the leading all-electric vehicle car-sharing platform. EV Mobility provides electric vehicles on demand 24/7 as an amenity to luxury hotels, multifamily apartment buildings, and commercial buildings through its easy-to-use mobile app.

“The partnership with EV Mobility is mutually beneficial in that it helps us achieve our scaling goal of 10,000 Autonomy subscribers within the next 12 months,” said Scott Painter, founder and CEO of Autonomy. “EV Mobility’s business is complementary to our business model and launches our B2B channel. At Autonomy, we are focused on revenue quality and predictability. By making EV Mobility our customer, we not only satisfy our need for revenue quality and predictability, but also provide EV Mobility with access to a growing national fleet of electric vehicles without having to secure and finance their own separate fleet of vehicles. This underscores the power and scalability of the subscription model for everyone.”

Through the partnership, Autonomy will deploy Tesla Model 3s and Model Ys to EV Mobility locations across California, Florida, Washington, and other states by the end of the year. The luxury amenity allows guests and residents to reserve and operate vehicles hourly, 24/7, through EV Mobility’s app. The payment covers the traditional costs of ownership, including annual registration, licensing fees, routine maintenance, roadside assistance, as well as standard tire wear and tear.

“We look forward to expanding our relationship with EV Mobility to include tens of thousands of EVs in dozens of states in the coming years as we scale our business and capacity,” said Jim Nguyen, President and Chief Operating Officer.

“We are excited to partner with Autonomy and its founder Scott Painter to advance our shared mission of providing easy and affordable access to EVs,” said Ramy El-Batrawi, CEO of EV Mobility. “One of the biggest challenges in car sharing historically has been the large balance sheet required to own a fleet of cars, so working with Autonomy, which owns their vehicles, solves a major obstacle in scaling our business and allows us to provide flexible, hourly, and shared access to electric vehicles to more people.”

Each property has dedicated EVs with charging stations available for residents/guests to use.

Guests or residents can download the EV Mobility mobile app via the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store to sign up and reserve a car with a dedicated code administered by the building.

Users can use the EV Mobility app to unlock, start, and operate the vehicle and pay for their hourly usage.

EV Mobility manages and maintains the fleet, including cleaning, vehicle maintenance, and insurance.

EV Mobility as the anchor customer pays Autonomy its monthly subscription fee and agrees to maintain the fleet including cleaning, vehicle maintenance and insurance.

Autonomy’s subscription model offers the cheapest, fastest, and easiest way to get a Tesla Model 3, and soon other models and brands, without long-term debt or commitment that comes with traditional buying or leasing. Autonomy drivers have the flexibility to subscribe month to month after a three-month minimum hold period. They can cancel anytime with 28 days’ notice. Today, Autonomy customers can subscribe to the Tesla Model 3 and Model Y. Customers can subscribe to an electric vehicle entirely in app ( Google Play Store or Apple App Store ) and customize their monthly payment to meet their budget.

Autonomy is a technology company on a mission to make access to mobility easy and affordable through car subscriptions. The company was founded by auto retail, auto finance, and auto insurance disruptors Scott Painter and Georg Bauer, who founded Fair, the first-ever used-vehicle subscription offering, pioneering the Car-as-a-Service (CaaS) category. Building upon that experience, Autonomy has created a turnkey vehicle subscription platform for consumers and the automotive industry that enables vehicle subscriptions to scale profitably and become a mainstream alternative to traditional car buying. Autonomy is innovating through technology, finance, and insurance to power car subscriptions for the battery, electric vehicle, and zero-emissions vehicle sectors. Autonomy relies on partnerships with automakers and brick-and-mortar car dealerships to provide benefits to both consumers and the industry. Autonomy represents freedom from long-term debt, freedom from long-term commitments, and even freedom from fossil fuels. It means new choices and more control over your financial well-being. Autonomy is based in Santa Monica, California.

EV Mobility, LLC is the leading all electric vehicle carsharing platform that provides EV’s on-demand through an easy-to-use mobile app 24/7. EV Mobility offers EV’s as an amenity for luxury hotels, multi-family apartment and commercial buildings. The electric carsharing platform allows residents and guests to easily reserve, unlock, and operate electric vehicles through the app conveniently located in their building. Properties benefit from the added value they can now offer to residents or guests as an attractive differentiator through providing sustainable electric vehicles on demand. Property owners can improve resident retention through this new amenity offering ease of access to low-cost, zero vehicle emission transportation, which generates an additional revenue stream with decreased parking and operational costs by eliminating the need for residents to own and operate a car. This improves the building’s sustainability rating with improved air quality, and reduced emissions, properties also benefit from possible tax credits and rebates. Residents and guests benefit from affordable easy access to sustainable transportation and the convenience of having a car without the hassle of insurance, maintenance, and cleaning, while reducing their carbon footprint as a perk of staying or living at their specific property. EV’s can be rented by the hour or daily and EV Mobility also offers various incentive packages. The all-electric carsharing service began in Los Angeles in 2021 and is expanding rapidly nationally. Learn more visit www.evmobility.com

