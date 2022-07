Birmingham students start school in just a few weeks and while some children are excited to return, others dread the start due to their financial circumstances. The Circle of Love Foundation is aiming to make this school year a success for children in area shelters and others in need. With the average price of backpacks and supplies rising, children whose families can’t afford to buy the supplies will go without. The “Backpacks for Success” campaign aims to provide basic supplies and backpacks to those who can’t afford to buy them themselves.

