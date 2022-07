Mondays usually mean two things for baseball bettors: few games to watch and even fewer games to bet on. But that's not the case this Monday. While Monday doesn't feature a full slate — Mondays rarely do — it does include 12 games. That's as good as it gets for baseball bettors, even better news for those who like parlays. Why? Because it includes two of the best teams in baseball — Houston and the Los Angeles Dodgers against the two worst teams in baseball — Oakland and Washington. That doesn't happen all that often, but when it does, you have to take advantage.

MLB ・ 22 MINUTES AGO