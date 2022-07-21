ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Save £71 on the Olympus M.Zuiko 45mm f/1.8 at Amazon

By Sebastian Oakley
 5 days ago

If you have been looking for the perfect portrait prime lens for your Olympus, Panasonic or other Micro Four Thirds camera, then head over to Amazon right now to get your hands on an Olympus M.Zuiko 45mm f/1.8 for just £179 – that's a bargain-busting £71 off!

Olympus M.Zuiko 45mm f/1.8| was £250 |now £179
SAVE £71 This sleek 45mm f/1.8 is a 90mm (in 35mm equivalent) for Micro Four Thirds. This lens features a fast f/1.8 aperture that makes the difficulty working in low-light situations a thing of the past.
The Olympus M.Zuiko 45mm f/1.8 (review) is a sleek 90mm equivalent lens for Micro Four Thirds mirrorless cameras. The short telephoto focal length pairs with a bright f/1.8 maximum aperture to benefit working in low-light conditions, and also offers greater control over depth of field for producing selective focus effects.

The optical construction of the lens incorporates two extra-high refractive index elements, which help to reduce distortion and spherical aberrations in order to realize notable sharpness and accurate rendering. Additionally, a Movie & Still Compatible (MSC) autofocus system is employed to deliver quick, quiet, and precise focusing performance to suit both video and photo applications.

"The Olympus M.Zuiko 45mm f/1.8 is the perfect pocketable portrait prime," we said in our review . "This 90mm equivalent lens exemplifies the Olympus / OM System advantage and all the benefits of the Micro Four Thirds format: affordable, powerful, and small. It's sharp as a tack, compact as a couple of tins of lip balm, and it delivers incredible results even in low light. A must-have for Micro Four Thirds users."

Now with a wallet-saving £71 off, this lens is an absolute bargain at £179 at Amazon right now!

Whether you’re an advanced DSLR user, a mirrorless camera enthusiast or a photo-editing beginner, Digital Camera World teaches readers tips and tricks to improve photography and reveal the best gear to buy for their needs.

