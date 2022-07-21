ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Charleston’s First Day Festival is Aug. 7. Here's how to help the back-to-school event.

Cover picture for the articleThe city of Charleston is seeking donations and volunteers for the First Day Festival on Aug. 7. The annual back-to-school event is 1-4 p.m. at the Charleston Gaillard Center and South Carolina Aquarium. Sponsored by the city since 2003, the festival provides children with...

