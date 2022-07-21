Charleston’s First Day Festival is Aug. 7. Here's how to help the back-to-school event.

ESTATES' CREDITOR'S NOTICES All persons having claims against the following estates are required to deliver or mail their claims to the Personal Representative indicated below and also file subject claims on Form #371ES with Irvin G. Condon, Probate Judge of Charleston County, 84 Broad St., 3rd Floor, Charleston, SC 29401, before the expiration of 8 months after the date of the first publication of this Notice to Creditors, or else thereafter such claims shall be and are forever barred. Estate of: Harmon Benjamin Martin, Jr. 2022-ES-10-0982 DOD: 05/10/22 Pers. Rep: Tamela Martin Scarborough 2335 Herndon Dr., Charleston, SC 29414 Pers. Rep: Stephanie Martin Rentz 548 Hainsworth Dr., Charleston, SC 29414 Atty: Campbell Davies Coxe, Jr., Esq. 1700 Ashley River Rd., #A, Charleston, SC 29407 Estate of: Wilma J. Maiers 2022-ES-10-1019 DOD: 12/16/21 Pers. Rep: Irma Street 9561 Greythorne Pl., Montgomery, AL 36117 Atty: Thad J. Doughty, Esq. 6650 Rivers Ave., Charleston, SC 29405 Estate of: Mary Louise Steplight Brown 2022-ES-10-1045 DOD: 06/03/22 Pers. Rep: Jennifaye Verdina Brown 1000 Bonieta Harrold Dr., #8102, Charleston, SC 29414 Estate of: Hugh Albert Farris, Sr. 2022-ES-10-1093 DOD: 05/20/22 Pers. Rep: David Godfrey Farris 241 Lake Dr., Summerville, SC 29483 Pers. Rep: Elizabeth Farris Dettrey 3162 Prevatt Ct., Charleston, SC 29414 AD# 2013929.
