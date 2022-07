LIMA — DeJuan Adams, 26, of Lima, was shot to death in the 200 block of West Grand Ave. On Saturday morning at 12:25 a.m., Adams was found lying on the sidewalk suffering from at least one gunshot wound, according to a press release by Detective Steve Stechschulte. Patrol officers arrived at the scene shortly after the shots were fired. Emergency medical personnel arrived and took over life saving measures but were unable to save Adams, who died at the scene.

