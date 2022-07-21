ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BREAKING: Kirby Smart Receives Massive Contract Extension

By Harrison Reno
 3 days ago
The University of Georgia is finalizing a long-term contract extension for head football coach Kirby Smart, making him one of the highest-paid head coaches in all of college football.

Since capturing the school's first national championship in over four decades back in January, Smart and Georgia have taken care of the coaching staff, with several assistant coaches receiving raises so far this offseason, all the while Smart's agent, Jimmy Sexton, and Georgia were ironing out the details for his extension.

The 46-year-old head coach entering his seventh season as a head coach is receiving his second contract extension. In May 2018, Smart signed a seven-year extension worth $49 million. On average, Smart made around $7 million a year, making him the sixth-highest paid coach within the Southeastern Conference.

Under the new agreement, Coach Smart's annual base salary and supplemental compensation for the upcoming 2022 campaign will be $10,250,000 with annual increases, culminating at $12,250,000 for the 2031 season.

"Coach Smart's impact on the University of Georgia extends far past his significant accolades as our head football coach," J. Reid Parker Director of Athletics said. "He and his wife are Bulldogs through and through, and it is evident that Athens and UGA mean as much to him as he means to us. I am excited for our football program's continued success under his direction. The future of Georgia Football remains bright with Coach Smart as its steadfast leader."

"I am pleased that Coach Smart has made a long-term commitment to the University of Georgia," said President Jere W. Morehead. "I look forward to seeing his continued success with the Georgia Bulldogs for many years to come."

In his six seasons at the helm of Georgia Football, Smart has led the Bulldogs to the 2021 College Football Playoff National Championship, a 2018 CFP title game appearance, the 2017 Southeastern Conference Championship, four SEC Eastern Division crowns, 66 wins and six bowl game victories. Smart has been named SEC Coach of the Year twice since being hired in December of 2015, as well as coached 11 first round NFL draft picks and 45 overall.

"Mary Beth, my family & I are excited and grateful for the extension of my agreement with The University of Georgia. This is home for us, our roots run deep here. My commitment to this University and our Football program is unwavering," said head football coach . "I'm thankful to President Jere Morehead and for their continued support of Georgia Football. It's an honor being the head football coach at the University of Georgia, and while I'm certainly proud of what we've been able to accomplish, I'm confident the best is yet to come!"

Highest Paid SEC Head Coaches Before Smart's Extension

  1. Nick Saban, Alabama, $10.6 million per year
  2. Brian Kelly, LSU, $9.5 million per year
  3. Jimbo Fisher, Texas A&M, $9 million per year
  4. Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss, $7.25 million per year
  5. Billy Napier, Florida, $7.1 million per year

UGA president Jere Morehead told reporters back in May to expect an extension that "will be commensurate with what you would expect compensation to be for a national championship coach," something that President Morehead followed through on, as Georgia head coach Kirby Smart will now be paid as much if not more than his former boss and mentor Nick Saban.

Through his first six seasons, Smart has accumulated 66 wins and just 15 losses, with plenty of trophies to show for the success he's found since leaving his longtime role as the defensive coordinator at Alabama under Nick Saban.

