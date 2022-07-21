Luke Combs Shares Heartwarming Birthday Tribute To Wife Nicole
Luke Combs shared a heartwarming tribute to his wife, Nicole, as she celebrates her 30th birthday on Thursday (July 21). The reigning iHeartRadio Country Artist of the Year posted a series of photos of his wife, writing in the caption:
“Happy Birthday @nicolejcombs!!! Welcome to the dirty 30 club. You have amazed me more times than I thought was humanly possible. Watching you become a mother, your positive outlook on life, your love for others, your honesty, your fierce loyalty, and 1000 other traits that make you so perfect. I love you so much and I’m so thankful for you Every. Single. Day. And I can’t wait to spend at least 100 more years with you and the beautiful life you’ve given our little family.”
The proud parents welcomed their first child, Tex Lawrence Combs, last month. Tex made his arrival on Father’s Day (June 19), one day before his due date. Nicole, who has shared adorable photos in the first few weeks with her newborn son, shared that Tex Lawrence is “a family name but also pretty unique I think.” Tex is Combs’ great uncle’s name, and Lawrence is Nicole’s father’s name. Combs, 32, married Nicole in 2020. They announced that they were growing their family earlier this year, predicting 2022 “may be the best year yet.”
