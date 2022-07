Woodbridge-based Wilentz, Goldman & Spitzer said Angelo Cifaldi has been elected as the president and managing director of the century-old law firm, succeeding Lisa Gorab, who passed away last month. Cifaldi has served in several senior leadership capacities at the Woodbridge-based firm over the last 38 years, including as a...

WOODBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO