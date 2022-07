India’s health ministry on Sunday said 2 billion Covid vaccine doses have been administered across the nation in 18 months.At least 55 million booster doses were among the 2 billion jabs administered in India, according to the government’s vaccine tracking site Covid Vaccine Intelligence Network.The announcement comes amid a spike in new Covid cases as the country recorded 20,528 infections in the past 24 hours – the highest since 20 February.The vaccination drive began on 16 January 2021 at a slow pace due to lack of production and apprehension among the public, but picked up speed in the latter...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 8 DAYS AGO