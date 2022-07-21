MAP: where to get gun locks in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As apart of Gun Safe Memphis , WREG is working with the public to help reduce gun violence in our community.

Memphis Police provides gun locks for residents on request. Memphis Police have said they keep a supply of gun lock available at all precincts.

All you have to do is call or visit a Memphis Police Department Precinct and ask the desk officer for a gun lock.

MPD reminds gun owners to keep their guns stored in a safe place, use a gun safe or lock, record your serial numbers and never leave your gun in a vehicle.

Below, is a list of Memphis Police Precincts, their addresses and contact numbers.

Airways Station

2234 Truitt

901-636-4800

Appling Farms Station

6850 Appling Farms Parkway

901-636-4400

Crump Station

949 Crump Blvd.

901-636-4600

Mt. Moriah Station

2602 Mt. Moriah

901-636-4818

North Main Station

444 N. Main St.

901-636-4099

Raines Station

791 Raines Rd

901-636-4599

Ridgeway Station

3840 Ridgeway Road

901-636-4531

Old Allen Station

3633 Allen Road

901-636-3000

Tillman Station

426 Tillman

901-636-3000

