Memphis, TN

MAP: where to get gun locks in Memphis

By Stuart Rucker
WREG
 3 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As apart of Gun Safe Memphis , WREG is working with the public to help reduce gun violence in our community.

Memphis Police provides gun locks for residents on request. Memphis Police have said they keep a supply of gun lock available at all precincts.

All you have to do is call or visit a Memphis Police Department Precinct and ask the desk officer for a gun lock.

Getting to the root of Memphis’ gun violence

MPD reminds gun owners to keep their guns stored in a safe place, use a gun safe or lock, record your serial numbers and never leave your gun in a vehicle.

Below, is a list of Memphis Police Precincts, their addresses and contact numbers.

Airways Station
2234 Truitt
901-636-4800

Appling Farms Station
6850 Appling Farms Parkway
901-636-4400

Crump Station
949 Crump Blvd.
901-636-4600

Mt. Moriah Station
2602 Mt. Moriah
901-636-4818

North Main Station
444 N. Main St.
901-636-4099

Raines Station
791 Raines Rd
901-636-4599

Ridgeway Station
3840 Ridgeway Road
901-636-4531

Old Allen Station
3633 Allen Road
901-636-3000

Tillman Station
426 Tillman
901-636-3000

IN THIS ARTICLE
WREG

WREG

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

