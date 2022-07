Be aware! This Sunday, there will no travel on the Pinhook bridge north of Kaliste Saloom. According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation, the bridge on Pinhook road will be closed this Sunday. The closure will be from La Ru France to Marjoria Boulevard. This is the bridge crosses the Vermilion River between Outback Steakhouse and Bendel road. Crews will performing maintenance on the bridge between 6am and noon on Sunday, July 24. So keep in mind there will be no travel on this portion of Pinhook. Motorists will be able to detour on Kaliste Saloom toward Evangeline and University.

LAFAYETTE, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO