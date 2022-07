Five teenagers and an adult are seriously injured after a violent SUV crash late Thursday in Laurel, Maryland, authorities say. All six people were taken to trauma centers after the crash at Laurel Bowie Road (MD-197) and Cherry Lane, Prince George’s County police and Laurel police said. At least two of the crash victims have injuries that are considered life-threatening. Five of the victims are teens, a Prince George's County police official said in an update.

