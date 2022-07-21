ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boone, IA

Rail Explorers brings rail bikes to Boone and Scenic Valley Railroad

By Griffin Wright
WHO 13
WHO 13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DsGDh_0gnj68wr00

BOONE – There is a new attraction coming to the Boone and Scenic Valley Railroad. Rail Explorers, a rail bike tour company, is setting up shop in Boone.

Rail Explorers holds guided tours on rail bikes, pedal-powered locomotives, that let people experience nature by riding down the tracks.

ISU basketball player helps youth with mental health issues by using NIL

Mary-Joy Lu, the owner and CEO of Rail Explorers said that part of why they chose to come to Boone is the community.

“Boone, Iowa is really unique,” Lu said, “The community has been so welcoming and the Boone and Scenic Valley Railroad are our partners here and they’ve really welcomed us with open arms.”

The tours last around two hours and go 12.5 miles on the tracks crossing two major bridges.

Tickets are available on the Rail Explorers website.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to who13.com.

Comments / 1

Related
KCCI.com

Pavement buckles on Interstate 80, causing lane to close

WAUKEE, Iowa — The heat is so strong on Saturday that it was enough to cause part of a road to buckle. A photo from Sarah Bowman was taken on Interstate 80 near Waukee. Viewers have reported slowed traffic and lane closures as a result of the damage to the road.
WAUKEE, IA
WHO 13

How those with no shelter in Des Moines handle heatwaves

DES MOINES, IOWA — People often take the air conditioning and running water for granted on a scorching summer day. But how do people without a place to stay manage the temperatures? The temperatures got to a dangerous 100 degrees on Saturday and it felt even hotter. Central Iowa Shelter & Services (CISS) in downtown […]
DES MOINES, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Traffic
Local
Iowa Sports
City
Boone, IA
Boone, IA
Sports
WHO 13

Man raises money to complete Des Moines streetcar monument

DES MOINES, Iowa — Before cars and interstate highways dominated Des Moines, the streetcar system ruled the roads. While the cars themselves are long gone, a man is leading an effort to preserve a piece of the rail line. The Waveland Trolley Loop will turn the loop once used for turning around streetcars on University […]
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Metro park has goal to become most accessible park in country

DES MOINES, Iowa – A local park is setting its sights on becoming the most accessible park in the country. Polk County Conservation says $8 million in upgrades is planned for Easter Lake Park. Some of the plans include adaptive playground equipment, a zero-entry ramp at the beach, a wheelchair-accessible pontoon boat, and a de-escalation room […]
POLK COUNTY, IA
WHO 13

Road buckle shuts down portion of Interstate 80

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — A road buckle shut down a portion of Interstate 80 in West Des Moines on Saturday. The road buckle occurred westbound on I-80 near the Jordan Creek Parkway entrance ramp. The westbound lanes were shut down for several hours while law enforcement and Iowa DOT repaired the road. No accidents […]
WEST DES MOINES, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bike#Rail Explorers#Nexstar Media Inc
WHO 13

Des Moines pools still experiencing lifeguard shortages

DES MOINES, Iowa — The pool is an ubiquitous symbol of summer, but it’s become slightly more difficult to find a place to take a dip in Des Moines this year. The Des Moines Parks and Recreation does not have enough lifeguards to fully staff all five of its pools. As a result, the department […]
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Des Moines community builds bonds through breakfast

DES MOINES, Iowa — Breakfast shouldn’t be hard to come by, but for far too many households they are forced to go without. “People back home that can’t have anything to eat and with inflation going up. A lot of people are just working every day to get their money up,” said Israel Kelai of […]
DES MOINES, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Sports
KCCI.com

Saylorville Lake 'drain' set to be unclogged after 40 years

Imagine waiting 40 years to empty your trash can. That's kind of what's happening at Saylorville lake. A special crew will dive near the dam for the first time to see how they can clear years worth of underwater debris. It's a historic process. Thursday morning, a diver went underwater...
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Ames high schooler hands out lemonade for a sweet cause

AMES, Iowa — When life gives you lemons…you make lemonade. For one Ames high schooler, she’s using lemonade to give back to her community. When Grace McCunn was in fifth grade, she had been in and out of Blank Children’s Hospital with daily chronic migraines. “I kind of wanted to do something to give back […]
AMES, IA
yourfortdodge.com

Hunt Is On For Missing Dogs Taken From Central Iowa Breeding Operation

Webster County Animal Protections needs your help in finding six missing dogs from a breeding operation outside of Harcourt. The dogs range in age from young puppies to adults. Their appearance varies from white to tricolor in coat pattern. To see photos of these dogs head to Webster county animal protection on Facebook or yourfortdodge.com.
WEBSTER COUNTY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

New Greene County Schools AD is a Greene County Native

The Greene County School District has a familiar face as its new activities director. Dave Wright grew up on a farm north of Scranton and is a 1991 Jefferson-Scranton High School graduate. He graduated from Buena Vista University and he most recently worked at the Bellevue School District where for the past 11 years he was the district’s AD as well as a teacher and seven years prior to that was a teacher and a coach. He talks about why he wanted to come back home to be the new AD of the Greene County School District.
GREENE COUNTY, IA
WHO 13

High heat pushes people to recreation on the water

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — People are feeling the heat in the dog days of summer, pushing many to the water seeking heat relief. At Raccoon River Park in West Des Moines, CanoeSport Outfitters rents out kayaks, paddle boards and paddle boats at the boathouse. The company has been renting out boats for only two […]
WEST DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

WHO 13

10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WHO13.com is Iowa's most trusted source for local news, weather and sports.

 https://www.who13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy