Rail Explorers brings rail bikes to Boone and Scenic Valley Railroad

BOONE – There is a new attraction coming to the Boone and Scenic Valley Railroad. Rail Explorers, a rail bike tour company, is setting up shop in Boone.

Rail Explorers holds guided tours on rail bikes, pedal-powered locomotives, that let people experience nature by riding down the tracks.

Mary-Joy Lu, the owner and CEO of Rail Explorers said that part of why they chose to come to Boone is the community.

“Boone, Iowa is really unique,” Lu said, “The community has been so welcoming and the Boone and Scenic Valley Railroad are our partners here and they’ve really welcomed us with open arms.”

The tours last around two hours and go 12.5 miles on the tracks crossing two major bridges.

Tickets are available on the Rail Explorers website.

