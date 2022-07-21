ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mattawan, MI

Poll says Republican candidate from Mattawan won Wednesday’s gubernatorial debate

By Ken Delaney
wkzo.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROCHESTER, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Mattawan chiropractor Garrett Soldano was the big winner from the latest Republican gubernatorial debate Wednesday, with Tudor Dixon was the biggest loser, according to post-debate polling conducted by Strategic National. According to MIRS News, the...

wkzo.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
95.3 MNC

Petitions calling for removal of three members from Nile School Board of Trustees

Petitions have been signed, calling to remove three members from the Niles School Board of Trustees. The petitions are from a group called “We the Parents.”. Some who signed the petitions say the group is targeting board members who want critical race theory in the classroom, even though it’s never specifically mentioned in the petitions.
NILES, MI
whtc.com

New poll: Tudor Dixon takes big lead in Republican primary race for governor

LANSING, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – With just over three weeks until the August 2 primary, the race for the Republican gubernatorial nomination has taken a turn in favor of commentator and former news personality Tudor Dixon, according to a new survey conducted by Mitchell Communications & Research and commissioned by MIRS.
LANSING, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mattawan, MI
Government
City
Mattawan, MI
Local
Michigan Elections
Local
Michigan Government
City
Rochester, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

Ascension outsources laundry service for hospitals in Southwest Michigan

KALAMAZOO, MI - Ascension Michigan has transferred laundry processing services for its hospitals in Southwest Michigan to Reino Linen Services, starting July 18. The Southwest region of Ascension Michigan includes three hospitals: Ascension Borgess Hospital in Kalamazoo, Ascension Borgess-Pipp Hospital in Plainwell and Ascension Borgess-Lee Hospital in Dowagiac. Combined, the...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WNDU

Indiana Michigan Power reporting over 7,000 people without power

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -Indiana Michigan Power is currently reporting over 7,000 customers are without power after storms rolled through Michiana Saturday morning. Areas like Benton Harbor and Saint Joseph, Michigan currently have over 600 people without power, and South Bend has almost 1,000 people without power. Places like Jamestown, and Oseola are also seeing hundreds of people without power. There is not currently a timetable for when power will be back for those without power.
SOUTH BEND, IN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Berrien, Cass, St. Joseph by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-23 06:57:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-23 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Berrien; Cass; St. Joseph The National Weather Service in Northern Indiana has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Elkhart County in north central Indiana Northwestern Noble County in northeastern Indiana St. Joseph County in north central Indiana Western Lagrange County in northeastern Indiana Northeastern Marshall County in north central Indiana Southern Cass County in southwestern Michigan Southwestern St. Joseph County in southwestern Michigan Southeastern Berrien County in southwestern Michigan * Until 800 AM EDT. * At 657 AM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Edwardsburg to near Osceola to near Bremen, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include South Bend, Elkhart, Mishawaka, Goshen, Niles, Sturgis, Nappanee, Bremen, Ligonier, Georgetown, Syracuse, Lagrange, Gulivoire Park, Granger, Dunlap, Simonton Lake, Middlebury, Osceola, Constantine and Wakarusa. This includes Interstate 80 in Indiana between mile markers 72 and 121. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Kelley
103.3 WKFR

These 7 West Michigan Spots Are Serving Up Some Savory Steaks

When you find yourself in the mood for a steak, you want that steak to be delicious. After all, they're not cheap and, unfortunately, are easily overcooked too. So, you want to know that the place you choose not only has savory steaks but also knows how to serve them up at the perfect temperature. Obviously, that's medium rare, right?
KALAMAZOO, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Election Local#Republican Candidate#Strategic National#Mirs News
WOOD TV8

9 shot at ‘large’ Kalamazoo party

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Nine people were shot after a party early Saturday morning in Kalamazoo. Kalamazoo Public Safety Officers responded to a report of several shots fired and several people being hit by gunfire at the 1300 block of N Church Street at 2:13 a.m. When they arrived...
KALAMAZOO, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
WWMTCw

More than 150 cars line up to fill up gas at $2.38 a gallon

CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — More than 150 cars lined up to fill up at a gas station in Calhoun County Friday afternoon. At $2.38 a gallon, more than 2,000 gallons of gasoline were pumped. The Libertarian Conservative Advocacy Group "Americans For Prosperity" partnered with a Marathon gas station to...
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI
WWMTCw

Amtrak train delayed over 8 hours in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — An Amtrak Train from Chicago was delayed in Kalamazoo by over 8 hours overnight. Wolverine Train 354 was stopped in Kalamazoo due to signaling issues, according to the Amtrak Alerts twitter page. Amtrak death: One person killed by Amtrak train in Kalamazoo. The train was already...
KALAMAZOO, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy