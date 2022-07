An Ashland County Judge has denied a post-conviction petition by Shawn Grate. Grate murdered at least five women in three Ohio counties. He is currently on death row and scheduled to be put to death in 2025. He was convicted of killing two women in Ashland. A post-conviction petition is a request by a defendant after they have been convicted that the trial court set aside the jury’s verdict and order a re-trial. The judge in the matter denied the petition without even holding a hearing.

