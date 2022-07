Starting August 1st landlords will be allowed to boost rent on apartments across California by as much as ten percent. It’s the max that is allowed on annual rent increases under a state law that was passed back in 2019. The law caps annual rent increases at five-percent plus an inflationary figure that varies by region. Because of the high inflation that means every region in California meets the requirement for the cap to be set at a ten percent rent increase. A survey released by the U.S Census Bureau on Wednesday showed that an estimated one-and-a-half-million California households were behind on rent.

