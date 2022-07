President Biden's approval rating among Americans has dropped to 31%, hitting a new all-time low of his presidency, according to a new poll. The Quinnipac University survey released Wednesday also revealed the president's support among Hispanics stands at just 19%, while 71% of Americans said they do not want Biden to seek re-election in 2024. Among Democrats, only 40% said that they would like to see him run again, while 54% do not want Biden to be the Democratic nominee.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 4 DAYS AGO