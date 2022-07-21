ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman Slammed Into Pedestrian And Sped Away In Wilmington: Police

By Josh Lanier
 3 days ago

Police arrested a 52-year-old woman that they say seriously injured a pedestrian after hitting her Wednesday morning, July 20, in a suburb outside of Boston, and drove away.

Karen Haught of Billerica faces several charges from the hit-and-run that happened just after 7 a.m. on Nichols street near the border of Billerica and Tewksbury, Wilmington police said.

Responders rushed the pedestrian to a nearby hospital with serious injuries, but police did not release any updates on her condition.

Haught became a suspect after several people recognized her 2014 Hyundai Elantra in a security video that investigators released. Police said the car had damage consistent with the crash. Officers arrested her at her home without incident hours after the wreck.

Authorities charged Haught with leaving the scene of a crash involving injury, driving with a revoked license, and other traffic violations, police said.

