Courier's Photo of the Week

+ Follow

ABOUT

Published each Wednesday; The Courier has a reputation for providing readers with honest and fair reporting of the community news serving Vinton and Jackson Counties in Ohio. The Courier, established in 1971, located at 103 S. Market Street, McArthur, Ohio, the county seat of Vinton County, is a multimedia news organization. The Courier began as The Vinton County Courier that was published every Wednesday and over the years has witnessed and been part of many changes in the industry. The Courier delivers with up-to-date online stories and breaking news from around the area, and can be found on racks throughout the counties and at vintonjacksoncourier.com. The Vinton County Courier launched its electronic edition, www.vintonjacksoncourier.com, in 2003 which added access to subscribers and readers 7 days per week. The Courier was purchased by Adams Publishing Group in Minneapolis, MN in March 2014 and is part of a regional group of publications that are part APG Media of Ohio. In 2018, The Vinton County Courier, expanded its coverage area into Jackson County with a consolidation of staff and subscribers from The Jackson County Times-Journal. At this time the name and paper were rebranded as The Courier. The Courier is available through the U.S. Postal Service as well as newsstands, local retail businesses and at the office, which is located at 103 S. Market Street, McArthur, Ohio.