Wausau, WI

Studies show decline in overall well-being in Americans

By Brittany Dobbins
WSAW
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Less than 3% of Americans live a healthy lifestyle. That’s according to a 2016 study by the Mayo Clinic. More recently, studies are showing how the pandemic has taken a toll on the overall well-being of Americans. The health and wellness director at the...

www.wsaw.com

WSAW

Fishing Inspires Special Hearts host their 2nd fishing event

JUNCTION CITY, Wis. (WSAW) - Fishing Inspires Special Hearts, or FISH, hosted its second fishing event for children with different abilities on Sunday. FISH gives children with special needs the chance to get hands-on and catch fish. The event allows anglers to get outdoors and experience the thrill of fishing.
JUNCTION CITY, WI
WSAW

Rhinelander Police warn businesses of prop money in the area

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - The Rhinelander Police Department is warning business owners about fake money circulating through the area. The bills say ‘copy’ or ‘Motion Picture...” on the back and front. People that receive the bills should contact the police. It is not a crime to...
RHINELANDER, WI
WSAW

Lightning strikes home in Stevens Point causing a fire

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - A family is safe after they said lightning struck their house causing a fire. The homeowners said it happened around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday. The homeowners said they heard a loud noise and saw a flash of orange light before neighbors alerted them that their house was on fire.
STEVENS POINT, WI
Local
Wisconsin Health
Wausau, WI
Health
City
Wausau, WI
WSAW

Ten-year-old takes hockey dreams from Mosinee to Canada

MOSINEE, Wis. (WSAW) - One could say Caden Skinner was born with a hockey stick in his hands. He says he first began playing the sport when he was two or three years old at a ‘Learn to skate’ in Mosinee. “My dad did it and it was...
MOSINEE, WI
WSAW

First Alert Weather: A stretch of pleasant weather

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Sunny skies and comfortable conditions to start the work week Monday. Forecast highs will stay near or below our monthly average for much of the week. A cool start to Monday with sunny skies. Sunshine sticks around for the rest of the day with highs reaching the mid-70s. Overnight low near 60s with some clouds. Increasing clouds for Tuesday with skies turning partly sunny by the afternoon. A touch of humidity is expected, but conditions won’t be muggy. Highs near 80. An approaching cold front could push in a few scattered sprinkles or light rain showers during the evening hours. Later in the night, a brief shower or storm will move through portions of the area north of HWY 29.
WSAW

Woodchucks split double-header with Fond du Lac

FOND DU LAC, Wis. – In nearly seven hours of high-scoring baseball at Herr-Baker Field Sunday afternoon, the Wausau Woodchucks (27-25) and Fond du Lac Dock Spiders (27-24) traded victories in a doubleheader. Despite both games lasting just seven innings due to last night’s rain postponement, the runs were...
FOND DU LAC, WI

