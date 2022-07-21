Studies show decline in overall well-being in Americans

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Sunny skies and comfortable conditions to start the work week Monday. Forecast highs will stay near or below our monthly average for much of the week. A cool start to Monday with sunny skies. Sunshine sticks around for the rest of the day with highs reaching the mid-70s. Overnight low near 60s with some clouds. Increasing clouds for Tuesday with skies turning partly sunny by the afternoon. A touch of humidity is expected, but conditions won’t be muggy. Highs near 80. An approaching cold front could push in a few scattered sprinkles or light rain showers during the evening hours. Later in the night, a brief shower or storm will move through portions of the area north of HWY 29.

1 HOUR AGO