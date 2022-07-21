Kevin Gates Punches Wrestler Tony Nese During AEW Dynamite Event – Watch

Editor’s Note: This story originally appeared in the Summer 2022 issue of XXL Magazine, on stands now. "Humble is the new Black/And godly is the new party, it’s fun to be the truth that/Don’t expire, can’t retire, I rumbled with a few cats/See, I’m in this Nia Dennis, I tumbled in the booth rap/I, I, I remember the day when I had to see mama to get a fresh meal and a shower/The end of the day I was greeted with love and reminded you carry the power/I opened the door and was hoping I’d get a plate and then be out in an hour/But she wouldn’t let me go quickly and hiding’s the way of the coward/She told me you still make the rules and the greatest ones all have they moments/Everybody want to hit the high notes, but, baby, that ain’t how your song went/The lows and the woes help you grow/You should know, keep building your own bridge/And if you need somethin', I got you/Some chicken, some greens, some cornbread/And now when you sing, it’s gon' be seasoned/They eating that shit till the bone left/You’ll get it if you keep on doin' right, even when everyone goin' left/And all of the best experience hard times in their lives/But even when I’m hurting, I look fly, uh"

MUSIC ・ 10 HOURS AGO