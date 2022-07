Like her dad, my daughter enjoys lists — the discipline of checking off a little box, the ecstatic comfort of seeing and visiting it all. I understand. And so, when the adventure of visiting each active fire tower in New Hampshire presented itself, my choice of hiking partner seemed clear. The hikes to the fire towers are, for the most part, easy to moderate, accessible to the general public, offer excellent views for minor effort, and given my daughter’s adoration for bugs, seemed a perfect way to spend a summer.

