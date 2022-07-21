ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Rosa County, FL

'Stuff the Bus' for students in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties

By WEAR staff
WEAR
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePENSACOLA, Fla. -- Community Partners are joining United Way of West Florida on Thursday to "Stuff the Bus" ahead of the new school year. The goal is to help students in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties get the items they need to succeed this school year. Stuff the Bus...

weartv.com

Comments / 0

WEAR

Help Stuff the Bus for Okaloosa and Walton County

Stuff the Bus helps local students get the tools they need for the upcoming school year! In 2021, we collected nearly $15,000 worth of supplies, impacting over 10,000 students in 53 schools across Okaloosa & Walton counties. Without our community's generosity, students would lack the supplies they need to be successful during the school year.
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Deputies searching for man who approached a child at a park in Destin

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office is on the lookout for a man who approached a young girl Saturday night at a sports complex park in Destin. According to deputies, the young girl says a strange man came up to her and attempted to give her a bear hug while she was at the Morgan Sports Complex off Emerald Coast Parkway.
DESTIN, FL
WKRG News 5

Missing & endangered man located: Escambia Co.

UPDATE: An updated Facebook post says Countryman was located. ORIGINAL STORY: ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla.. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a “missing and endangered man, who was last seen early Saturday morning in Pensacola, according to a Facebook post. William Daniel Countryman, 39, was last seen at around 5:57 a.m. Saturday, […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Boating accident in Mobile Bay claims 1 mans life

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. -- The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency responded to a call Friday night about a boating accident that killed a man in Mobile County. According to troopers, at approximately 11:30 p.m. a single boat struck a concrete barrier, which resulted in Quinton E. Zirlott, 22, from Theodore, being ejected from the boat.
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Man arrested for stabbing mother in hand: Mobile Police

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department confirmed they have arrested a man for allegedly stabbing his mother late Saturday night, according to a release from the MPD. Seatreion Stallworth, 20, was arrested for cutting his mother’s hand with a knife. Mobile Police Officers responded to the...
MOBILE, AL
Atmore Advance

485 students receive school supplies, uniforms, food at Back-to-School Boost July 23

Four-hundred-and-eighty-five students from 214 families received supplies, food and uniforms during the Back-to-School Boost July 23 at Escambia County Middle School. Coordinator Ruth Robison said the boost was a combined effort from Grace Fellowship Atmore, with the help of Empowerment Tabernacle, United Fund of Atmore, the Atmore Community Foundation, Atmore Community Hospital, Feeding the Gulf Coast and the support of the community.
ATMORE, AL
WEAR

Three in the Morning call in contest for the week of July 25

WEAR/THREE IN THE MORNING/ OFFICIAL CALL-IN CONTEST RULES. Station Address: WEAR, 4990 Mobile Hwy., Pensacola FL, 32506. Contest Area: Pensacola, Florida and Mobile, Alabama and nearby towns and communities in the Gulf Coast area, including in Florida: Pensacola, Gulf Breeze, Cantonment, Century, Jay, Pace, Milton, Perdido Key, Pensacola Beach, Navarre, Fort Walton Beach, Valparaiso, Niceville, Destin, Sandestin, Wright, Holt, Crestview, Baker, Chumuckla; and in Alabama: Orange Beach, Robertsdale, Gulf Shores, Stapleton, Elberta, Fairhope, Daphne, Prichard, Chickasaw, Saraland, Satsuma, Tilman’s Corner, Theodore, Bayou la Batre, Dauphin Island, Foley, Bay Minette, Atmore, Flomaton, Brewton, Florala, Semmes, Spanish Fort, and Lillian..
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Breaking: Juvenile bicyclist hit and killed by truck in Cantonment

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Florida Highway Patrol has reported that a juvenile bicyclist has died after being hit by a truck in Cantonment Saturday evening. Troopers state the bicyclist was traveling on Bentley Oaks Drive when the accident occurred at the intersection of County Rd 297A. The roadway is currently blocked.
CANTONMENT, FL
WKRG News 5

2023 Miss Baldwin County, Miss Gulf Coast crowned

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The 2023 Miss Baldwin County and Miss Gulf Coast were both crowned, along with their outstanding teens on Friday, July 15. This preliminary scholarship competition is part of the Miss Alabama program and the program intends to help young girls’ education by providing scholarships for college. The two winners will compete in the Miss Alabama competition.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
utv44.com

Atmore man and Florida woman killed in Creola crash

CREOLA, Ala. (WPMI) — According to ALEA, a multi-vehicle crash at approximately 12:45 p.m. Wednesday, July 20, has claimed the lives of an Atmore man and a Jay, Fla., woman. Brittney K. Talbot, 37, was fatally injured when the 2001 Honda Civic she was driving was struck by a 2021 Dodge Ram driven by David R. Mayfield, 35, of Springville.
CREOLA, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Former Mobile doctor accused of reckless murder in fatal wreck seeks to travel to Baldwin

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A former doctor charged with reckless murder in the death of a medical student two years ago wants permission to go to Baldwin County. Mobile County Circuit Judge Ben Brooks heard arguments this week on whether to amend Jonathan Nakhla’s bond conditions, which require that he remain in Mobile County until his trial. His lawyers have asked that he be allowed to perform maintenance on a Fort Morgan rental home that he owns and go to his father’s house in Daphne to access engineering equipment he needs for a project to develop devices to help the blind and people in wheelchairs.
MOBILE, AL
niceville.com

Three Crestview area residents charged with armed burglary, grand theft

CRESTVIEW, Fla. — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said it has arrested three individuals from the Crestview area following reports of multiple vehicle burglaries, gunfire, and the sounds of racing cars in the Auburn community. Residents in the Autumn Woods subdivision reported gunfire and the sound of cars...
CRESTVIEW, FL

