ASUS ROG Phone 6 gaming phone has a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip & GameCool 6 thermal system

Blend your physical, virtual, and digital experiences when you have the HTC Desire 22 pro immersive smartphone. Designed for the future, it can run both 2D and 3D content on your extended reality devices. Not only that, but this smartphone also supports Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and 5G connectivity. Simply visit your metaverse communities via VIVERSE on your browser. Or use your VIVE Flow to explore them in virtual reality! Its 6.6″ display, 1080 x 2412 resolution, and 120 Hz refresh rate ensure you see everything clearly and expansively. Plus, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G chip, 8 GB RAM, and 128 GB storage give you the power and space you need. And you’ll enjoy its 4,520 mAh battery, which works with fast charging, wireless charging, and even reverse charging for other gadgets. Finally, use its 64 MP main, 13 MP ultrawide, and 5 MP depth-sensing back cameras—or the 32 MP front-facing camera.
