ASUS ROG Phone 6 gaming phone has a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip & GameCool 6 thermal system

By Genevieve Healey
 3 days ago
Game with the best of them when you have the ASUS ROG Phone 6 gaming phone. Running on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Mobile Platform, it provides incredible performance. In fact, it boasts speeds up to 3.2 GHz! Moreover, the GameCool 6 thermal system includes an optimized thermal design with...

Gadget Flow

ASUS ROG Phone 6 Pro gaming smartphone uses the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Platform

Get a powerful mobile gaming experience with the ASUS ROG Phone 6 Pro gaming smartphone. It features the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Mobile Platform. This phone can clock speeds up to 3.2 GHz with a 15% improved CPU performance. Then, the revamped GameCool 6 cooling system cools the CPU from all directions, using 3 different tactics. And with the 165 Hz display, you get stunning visuals. Meanwhile, the AirTrigger 6 uses ultrasonic sensors that support gestures for control that surpasses console-based gaming. Moreover, the massive 6,000 mAh battery charges from 0% to 100% in only 42 minutes. And, about the camera, you can expect a triple rear camera system and a Sony IMX766 50 MP main camera. Finally, this phone has a futuristic style, combining geometric shapes with innovative technology.
CELL PHONES
Gadget Flow

Skarper DiskDrive all-in-one motor & battery drive unit turns any bike into an eBike

Turn any bike into an eBike in seconds with the Skarper DiskDrive all-in-one motor & battery drive unit. Lightweight and simple to use, this eBike unit can easily attach to a bike in a click. In fact, you can install it on any bike with a disc brake. All you have to do is replace your rear disc rotor with it, and you can also detach the whole unit in just a click. This unit is a fully enclosed, wire-free drive system. And you can attach it to your bike with no modifications required. Impressively, the DiskDrive technology avoids many limitations that normal bikes have. Finally, with this device, you can add electric power to your existing bike incredibly quickly.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gadget Flow

Insta360 ONE RS 1-Inch 360 Edition camera packs dual 1-inch sensors & 6K video resolution

Draw inspiration from imagery with the Insta360 ONE RS 1-Inch 360 Edition action camera. It features two 1-inch CMOS sensors, making it capable of shooting stunning 6K 360-degree footage and 21 MP photos. In fact, the sensors deliver an impressive dynamic range from dusk through dawn, showing all shadows and highlights. This camera also presents the world in true-to-life color and incredible details. Moreover, the Insta360 ONE RS 1-Inch 360 Edition allows you to capture footage anywhere and everywhere thanks to its portable design. Best of all, panoramic 360 capture technology helps to make third-person views possible, eliminating the need for selfie sticks. Meanwhile, FlowState Stabilization and horizon leveling algorithms produce smooth and level footage every time. Finally, AI technology and auto exposure allow you to increase the dynamic range of your shots.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Xiaomi 12S Leica smartphone takes incredible photos with the 50 MP Sony IMX707 main camera

Capture every memory when you have the Xiaomi 12S Leica smartphone. Designed with a 69.9 mm ultra-narrow body, it’s easy to hold in one hand so you can shoot on the go. Moreover, it gives you a professional feeling as well as a pro-quality result. In fact, the Leica optical lens delivers native dual image quality, 2 colors styles, all-weather shots, and authentic Leica images. Furthermore, it boasts an energy-efficient Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ processor that delivers dynamic performance. Crafted with simplicity in mind, this sophisticated-looking phone provides a 4,500 mAh large battery capacity as well as 67-watt charging. Additionally, the super bright 6.28″ display has a 120 Hz refresh rate as well as a 2,400 by 1,080 resolution. You’ll also enjoy the 419 PPI high pixel density, level 16,000 automatic dimming, 12-bit color depth, and 1,100-nit peak brightness.
CELL PHONES
Gadget Flow

HTC Desire 22 pro immersive smartphone is designed for XR devices & metaverse experiences

Blend your physical, virtual, and digital experiences when you have the HTC Desire 22 pro immersive smartphone. Designed for the future, it can run both 2D and 3D content on your extended reality devices. Not only that, but this smartphone also supports Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and 5G connectivity. Simply visit your metaverse communities via VIVERSE on your browser. Or use your VIVE Flow to explore them in virtual reality! Its 6.6″ display, 1080 x 2412 resolution, and 120 Hz refresh rate ensure you see everything clearly and expansively. Plus, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G chip, 8 GB RAM, and 128 GB storage give you the power and space you need. And you’ll enjoy its 4,520 mAh battery, which works with fast charging, wireless charging, and even reverse charging for other gadgets. Finally, use its 64 MP main, 13 MP ultrawide, and 5 MP depth-sensing back cameras—or the 32 MP front-facing camera.
CELL PHONES
Gadget Flow

Bellroy Venture Backpack 22L provides extra contoured padding and lumbar support

Receive all-day comfort during travel with the Bellroy Venture Backpack 22L. It’s crafted with an adjustable sternum strap, lumbar support, and extra contoured padding to minimize back pain during heavy loads. Moreover, the Bellroy Venture Backpack 22L features dual front zippers to allow for lay-flat packing and easy access to your belongings on flights. Additionally, this bag includes raised mesh slip pockets to hold food or dirty laundry. This design also keeps your valuables out of the crush zone for added protection. Furthermore, it comes with a padded 16″ laptop sleeve and a document slip pocket. You’ll also receive dual-zippered dropdown front panel access and 2 water bottle pockets. Finally, it’s completely leather-free and available in 2 colors: Midnight, Nightsky, and Ranger Green.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gadget Flow

Smeg Citrus Juicer features curvy lines and has a non-drip spout to minimize spillages

Consume more vitamins and minerals easily at home with the Smeg Citrus Juicer. Available in 8 stunning colors, it combines elegant lines with durable materials like stainless steel and aluminum. Functional and stylish, it’s the perfect appliance to keep on display in your kitchen. Moreover, the Smeg Citrus Juicer delivers delicious, fresh juice powered by manual pressure. This kitchen accessory features 120 volts and has a 60 Hz frequency with a 39″ power cord for plenty of versatility in the kitchen. Furthermore, this bundle includes the juicer and a zester/stripper along with a dome lid and juicing bowl that are BPA-free. Finally, it offers an ergonomic design that fits comfortably in any hand with soft, non-slip grips, even when wet.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gadget Flow

AOHI Magcube 40W Foldable Charger uses intelligent power allocation to optimize supply

Charge any of your USB-C gadgets with the AOHI Magcube 40W Foldable Charger. Using intelligent power allocation technology, it not only detects but also optimizes its power supply. This makes sure that devices connected to the dual-port power adapter always receive the best charge. Incredibly, this compact gadget can fast charge 2 iPhone 13 smartphones or even an iPhone 13 and an iPad simultaneously! When using just a single port, it delivers up to 40 watts of fast charging power. This lets it completely fast charge your MacBook Air in just 2 hours. Furthermore, measuring just about 1.9 inches by 0.7 inches by 0.8 inches, this tiny little fast charger has an ultra-compact design. And its foldable prongs make it easily portable no matter where you need to go.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Satechi USB-C Slim Dock for 24” iMac extends your USB ports & adds extra data storage space

Upgrade your workspace with the Satechi USB-C Slim Dock for 24” iMac. It features a variety of useful ports, including 2 USB 2.0 ports, 1 USB-C (10 Gbps) port, 1 SD card slot, and many more. As a result, you can add extra data storage space and receive fast data transfer with ease. Moreover, this Satechi iMac dock has a plug-and-play design and provides access to all peripherals. It also has a slim, aluminum construction for enhanced heat dissipation and to complement your M1 iMac. Meanwhile, this workspace gadget is available in silver or blue to match your work environment. Finally, it has a slim profile, measuring 27.9 cm long by 11.4 cm wide by 1 cm tall. It also weighs 10.6 oz., to not topple over on your desk.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Sensate 2 wearable anxiety device provides instant calm and peace for an anxious mind

Achieve relaxation and peace without any medications when you have the Sensate 2 wearable anxiety device. Simply place this safe wearable on our chest bone daily for just 10 minutes to reduce the effects of stress. During use, it calms your fight, freeze response without any experience or training required. Moreover, this wearable stress-relief device can help you to improve your sleep quality to assist with deeper, longer sessions. As a result, you’ll wake feeling more refreshed and rejuvenated. Furthermore, this device helps to boost your resilience on a day-to-day basis by improving your general well-being and maximizing your ability to cope with stress. Overall, consider the Sensate 2 if you’re searching for a safe, easy-to-use remedy that helps you to overcome anxiety.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gadget Flow

Xiaomi 12 Pro Dimensity Edition smartphone features an impressive Dimensity 9000+ processor

Achieve the perfect balance between low power consumption and power with the Xiaomi 12 Pro Dimensity Edition smartphone. It features a Dimensity 9000+ processor to handle demanding tasks such as work, games, and networking. Moreover, this smartphone, which is available in black or blue, has a 5,160-mah large battery and a self-developed Xiaomi Pengpai P1 chip. It also has a 67-watt Xiaomi Pengpai second charge. Furthermore, this smartphone includes a 6.73″ 2K AMOLED Super Vision screen. In fact, the display delivers 1.07 billion colors with an intelligent dynamic refresh rate. Meanwhile, this smartphone boasts the 1/1.28″ super-large bottom to allow in more light in for clearer details. So, whether you’re shooting at night or capturing portraits, your object will gather light under the lens. Finally, the 32 million front ultra-clear lens captures beauty in every shot.
CELL PHONES
Gadget Flow

Corsair K70 Pro Mini wireless 60% gaming keyboard has swappable Cherry MX keyswitches

Add a small but powerful keyboard to your gaming setup with the Corsair K70 Pro Mini wireless 60% gaming keyboard. It delivers both performance and customization with ultra-fast Slipstream Wireless and swappable Cherry MX switches. Yes, with the Hot-Swappable key switches, you can effortlessly change up this keyboard to add your personality. Then, with Slipstream Wireless, you get high-speed connections to your devices. This technology, along with the CORSAIR AXON Hyper-Processing, ensures 8,000 Hz hyper-polling for a speedy 0.125 ms transmission. Meanwhile, the compact footprint means it fits on small desks and is easy to take on the go. Then, the per-key RGB backlighting uses a vibrant 360° LightEdge with effects like Water Color, Color Wave Horizontal, and Rain.Finally, you can enjoy up to 32 hours of battery life with the RGB lighting switched on.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Moment Mobile Filmmaker Cage for MagSafe provides a strong connection for stable footage

Experience sturdy photos and videos with your phone when you use the Moment Mobile Filmmaker Cage for MagSafe. Compatible with iPhone 12, iPhone 13, and cases with MagSafe, it allows you to mount lights, handles, microphones, and other filming accessories. Designed with aluminum and featuring cable management slots, it keeps everything organized. Moreover, the Moment Mobile Filmmaker Cage for MagSafe includes Proprietary Force magnets to maintain a strong connection. And you can easily swap the mount for a traditional phone clamp for additional security. Furthermore, this accessory boasts an easy-to-grip body with options to attach top and side handles. Finally, it included padded contact points to protect your phone. And it stands upright when set down on a flat surface.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Splintered Lands deck-building card game is set in a post-apocalypse environment

Be a part of an alternate Earth 200 years into the future with the Splintered Lands deck-building card game. Suitable for ages 13+ and requiring 2 participants, Splintered Lands shows the importance of how your resources are everything. Moreover, you need to spend your Authority to gain power, attract skilled allies, and assert your influence. Authority represents the supplies and staffing necessary for you to have any influence over your new hostile environment. In fact, you need to spend Authority to acquire cards from the Dunes row. The game ends when one player loses all of their Authority. Finally, in this card game, you never how what opportunities lie ahead of you in the Dunes. So you have to commit resources before setting out.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gadget Flow

Peak Design Everyday Sling v2 is great for minimalist, on-the-go carry of everyday gear

Small and lightweight, the Peak Design Everyday Sling v2 is available in a 3-, 6-, or 10-liter volume, so you can pick the perfect size for your goods. Ideal for everyday gear, it’s perfect to carry a rangefinder camera to a pro DSLR, lenses, and a laptop. Moreover, the Peak Design Everyday Sling v2 features padded cross-body straps. And a quick adjustment lets you loosen it when accessing gear or when you’re hiking. Additionally, the weatherproof UltraZip provides quick, expansive access. And the FlexFold dividers let you customize organization and protection. All the while, the internal stretchy pockets are perfect for smaller items. Finally, the 6- or 10-liter volume includes a dedicated tablet sleeve to carry your device on the go.
GOOGLE
Gadget Flow

The top 10 smart home locks that actually secure your home

Your front door lock quietly guards your valuables and loved ones against thieves and criminals. So when shopping for smart home locks, you wonder which ones actually secure your home. As it turns out, plenty of smart locks have robust security features. We’re talking about anti-peep keypads, biometric sensors, and security cams. With features this high-tech, you can say goodbye to your traditional lock forever.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

BioLite Charge 20 PD fast USB-C PD power bank has a 6,000 mAh battery and compact design

Charge your devices on the go faster with the BioLite Charge 20 PD fast USB-C PD power bank. Its 6,000 mAh battery features USB-C power delivery, offering fast, flexible charging. In fact, the entire device can charge your smartphone 1.5 times. Even better, you can use it to charge multiple gadgets simultaneously. The USB-C PD port delivers up to 18 watts while the 2 USB-A Quick Charge Out ports feature the Quick Charge 3.0 Protocol. That way, you can power your devices when there’s no outlet in sight. Moreover, this gadget travels easily thanks to its lightweight, compact design; it fits easily in bags and pockets. And with its durability and FAA Carry-On compliance, you won’t have to worry about it during your flight. Get reliable power, anywhere, with this practical power bank.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Spinn Smart Wi-Fi Coffee Maker uses centrifugal brewing to unlock delicate flavor profiles

Brew your morning cup of Joe with smarts when you have the Spinn Smart Wi-Fi Coffee Maker. It uses centrifugal brewing, giving you access to intricate flavor profiles. That way, you can taste the full flavor of your coffee. What’s more, this coffee maker connects to Wi-Fi, letting you set your brews right from your smartphone. Then, the integrated grinder adjusts the consistency to optimize each drink. And whether you want to make espresso or ice coffee, the customizable brew settings and preprogrammed recipes give you versatility. Even cooler, the connected app offers Roast Recognition. Simply scan a bag of beans into the app to upload its brewing specifications. Finally, Spinn uses whole beans instead of plastic pods or filters, making it a sustainable coffee choice.
TECHNOLOGY
Gadget Flow

Audeze LCDi3 Bluetooth earbuds deliver up to 130 dB with zero audible distortion

Enjoy immersive music with the Audeze LCDi3 Bluetooth earbuds. Designed to minimize distortions and improve quality, these buds deliver up to 130 dB for a large dynamic range. Moreover, these Bluetooth earbuds include Audeze proprietary DSP preloaded for optimized, audiophile-quality sound. In fact, the magnesium housing and grill design reduce unwanted resonance for superior resolution. The Audeze LCDi3 also features new ear fins to offer a secure fit to suit all ear shapes and sizes. Meanwhile, their design follows the inward curve of your ear for maximum comfort for extended listening sessions. Finally, they deliver low latency 24-bit wireless audio for even the most discerning ear. Overall, these versatile earphones include a 3.5-mm wire or you can connect them to your device via Bluetooth.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Gadget Flow

