Formula E comes to London this time out and the penultimate weekend of the 2022 season, with only four races remaining.Next year will see Gen3 cars and a huge leap forward in speed, agility and effectiveness in the vehicles, as well as visiting new cities on the calendar.Before then though there’s a four-way battle for the championship and lots of points to be won, starting with the double-header at the ExCel - a unique street track which winds both indoors and outdoors for the all-electric racecars.While already being the second-biggest championship in motor racing, FE also aims to further highlight...

MOTORSPORTS ・ 21 MINUTES AGO