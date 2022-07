Matthew Tkachuk and Jonathan Huberdeau had career years during the 2021-22 season. On Friday night, they swapped places in a blockbuster trade. Tkachuk was traded to the Florida Panthers. Huberdeau is the centerpiece of a package heading to the Calgary Flames. The rest of the deal includes defenseman MacKenzie Weegar, prospect Cole Schwindt and a lottery-protected first-round selection in the 2025 NHL Draft.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO