A Springville man who killed someone during a fight in December 2020 will be spending the next eight years behind bars. Erie County District Attorney John Flynn says 23-year-old Tyler Rehrauer received his prison sentence on Thursday in front of State Supreme Court Justice M. William Boller for one Class B violent felony count of 1st-degree manslaughter. He also received five years post-release supervision. The charge was the result of a incident that occurred outside of Rehrauer's home. The victim, 43-year-old Patrick Flynn, was critically injured during the fight and later died at ECMC. The Erie County Medical Examiner's Office determined that the cause of death was blunt force trauma to the head. Rehrauer pleaded guilty to the charge in May.

SPRINGVILLE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO