Tennessee State

Absentee By-Mail Request Deadline is July 28 For Tennessee Voters

By Julia Bruck
chattanoogapulse.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe deadline for Tennessee voters to request a ballot to vote absentee by-mail for the Aug. 4 State and Federal Primary & State and County General Election is Thursday, July 28. “County election commissions are accepting absentee by-mail requests now for the Aug. 4 election,” said Secretary of State...

www.chattanoogapulse.com

Advocate Andy

Tennessee Pastors Denounce Vote Against Access to Birth Control

Southern Christian Coalition admonishes GOP reps who voted against protecting access to contraception. A group of pastors affiliated with the Southern Christian Coalition admonished the Republican members of Tennessee's congressional delegation as all of them voted against protecting access to contraception in a recent U.S. House vote. The legislation, which ultimately passed, codifies the right to purchase and use contraception.
TENNESSEE STATE
Advocate Andy

Southern Christian Coalition Calls Out Senators Blackburn, Hagerty over January 6th Events

Group notes Tennessee's Senators continue to peddle "Big Lie" about 2020 election. The Southern Christian Coalition is taking Senators Marsha Blackburn and Bill Hagerty to task for revelations during the latest January 6th Committee hearing that both were called by former President Trump as he attempted to overturn the results of the 2020 election. The group says that the Senators should be held to account for their actions that day and for continuing to perpetuate the "Big Lie" that the election was stolen.
TENNESSEE STATE
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
Tennessee State
Tennessee Elections
wmot.org

Latest COVID-19 variants to reach Tennessee building slowly, steadily

(Mike Osborne) — The current surge in COVID-19 cases currently underway in Tennesse is dramatically different from previous waves. Earlier coronavirus surges roared in like tidal waves, quickly sickening tens-of-thousands of state residents and pushing medical personnel and resources to their limits. The COVID-19 wave currently building across Tennessee...
TENNESSEE STATE
Person
Tre Hargett
cbs19news

Tennessee wall-climber convicted in breach of U.S. Capitol

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) -- A Tennessee business owner who scaled a wall outside the U.S. Capitol has been convicted of five charges connected to the attack. The Justice Department said in a statement that 38-year-old Matthew Bledsoe of Olive Branch, Mississippi, was found guilty Thursday of one felony and four misdemeanors.
MEMPHIS, TN
wvlt.tv

Five horses nursed back to health by Horse Haven of Tennessee

LENOIR CITY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Horse Haven of Tennessee officials posted on Facebook Friday to celebrate the success story of five horses recovered in an animal cruelty case. “As an organization, we have spent 285 days of loving on, caring for, grooming, feeding, helping them stand and nursing these five horses back to health!” the organization official said.
TENNESSEE STATE
tbinewsroom.com

Now Hiring! TBI Announces Job Openings in Knoxville, Nashville, and Jackson

TBI CONTRACT ANALYST – INT. Enters and monitors contract accounts payables ensuring all appropriate accounting strings and supporting documentation are submitted. Notifies TBI Professional Standards Unit (PSU) that Special Contract Requests have been approved and contracts can be completed for drafting and signatures. Monitors the approval process of contracts and notifies appropriate stakeholders to ensure process efficiency and continuity. Tracks and informs appropriate stakeholders of contract expiration dates. Collects data for TBI customized reports for management and internal stakeholders (e.g., annual temporary employee reports, legislative budget reports, etc.). Submits and notifies internal and external stakeholders of fully executed contracts. Establishes and maintains the official contract record to meet record retention requirements. Completes contract summary sheets to ensure accuracy and compliance with the State of Tennessee. Monitors vendor Attestation and insurance updates to determine compliance with contracts.
NASHVILLE, TN
#Election State#Registered Voters#Election Commission#Local Election#Federal Primary State
crossvillenews1st.com

TIANEPTINE – WHAT IS IT AND WHY IS IT BANNED FROM TN STORES AS OF JULY 1ST

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Madisonville Police Department recently confiscated more than 50 bottles of a Tianeptine from local convenience store shelves after over-the-counter sales of the substance were banned in Tennessee. Tianeptine, which is marketed as an antidepressant, became illegal to sell over the counter in Tennessee as...
MADISONVILLE, TN
Nashville News Hub

TennCare will begin the process of submitting Amendment #4 to the TennCare III waiver, an agreement that has been in effect and in operation since January 2021

Nashville, TENNESSEE – According to the state officials, the amendment process includes a public comment period from July 19 to August 19. Since the implementation of TennCare III, Governor Lee and the General Assembly have made nearly $500 million in new investments, implemented first of its kind services, and served more Tennesseans.
TENNESSEE STATE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Facebook
z975.com

What Are Unwritten Rules That Only Tennessee Residents Would Know?

I was born and raised in Ohio, when I move to new towns I always like to find out the unwritten “Do’s and Dont’s.”. In Ohio for instance a carbonated beverage like Pepsi is called Pop. Another one is, whenever you are in public and someone yells out “O-H,” you have to respond with “I-O.” Also, you must never speak of the state Up North (Michigan) unless is talking about the Buckeyes beating them at a sport.
OHIO STATE
Tennessee Lookout

24 Tennessee counties newly at “high risk” for COVID, as infections rise across the state

If it seems like more people in your orbit have been coming down with COVID recently, it’s not your imagination. COVID is spreading again, not yet at the same high levels of last spring, but the disease is experiencing a noticeable spike in Tennessee and across the country. One in four Tennessee counties is now […] The post 24 Tennessee counties newly at “high risk” for COVID, as infections rise across the state appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE
fox17.com

Blood donors needed in race to save lives in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The blood supply in Middle Tennessee is critically low and the race to save lives is on. Officials with Blood Assurance are asking residents to start their engines and drive to their nearest donation center to give the gift of life. The nonprofit has announced...
TENNESSEE STATE

