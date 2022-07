Meet Streusel, the adorable puppy who’s just as sweet as his name! Streusel is just one of the super cute puppies that will be attending the upcoming Puppy Noses + Yoga Poses event on Saturday at Aptitude Fitness + Yoga in Rockford. They'll be hosting two sessions, one at 8 a.m. and one at 9 a.m.

ROCKFORD, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO