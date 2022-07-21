Halloween Ends’ Jamie Lee Curtis On The ‘Satisfying’ End To Her Run At Laurie Strode

(Image credit: Blumhouse)

The horror genre is a powerful force in the movie industry, especially over the last decade. As the genre continues to flourish at the box office, some of the best horror movies returned to theaters with legacy-quels. This trend was started partly thanks to the wild success of 2018’s Halloween movie, starring the incomparable Jamie Lee Curtis. And with Halloween Ends so close to its release, Curtis has spoken about the “satisfying” end to her run as Laurie Strode.

Jamie Lee Curtis has been playing Laurie Strode on and off since 1978, when she shot John Carpenter’s original Halloween. It was a star-making performance, and moviegoers have loved watching her return to the role in David Gordon Green’s trilogy. Halloween Ends will seemingly be her swan song as the character, recently speaking to People about the difficulty of crafting a good ending. As she put it,

Well, you know, endings are a bitch, and endings are very difficult to do in a very satisfying way.

She’s not wrong. The difficulty of creating a satisfying ending has been seen on both the small and silver screens over the years. And with Jamie Lee Curtis finally saying goodbye to Laurie Strode in Halloween Ends, the pressure is definitely on. Especially since folks didn’t care for Halloween Kills as much as its 2018 predecessor.

Not much is known about Halloween Ends’ contents, but fans were delighted that the first teaser was released. Footage was limited, but we got to see Jamie Lee Curtis going toe to toe with Michael Myers, and even getting the upper hand on the masked killer. Since Laurie spent the last movie in a hospital bed, this is sure to help increase anticipation for the upcoming slasher.

In her same interview, Jamie Lee Curtis explained what it was like filming her final scene as Laurie in Halloween Ends. While some folks might have had a hard time saying goodbye, she found the experience satisfying. Curtis also teased how the fans are going to react, saying:

The last shot [filmed] was [part of] a night shoot and I was in a car — it was a close-up of me in the car. And when we got out of the car, it was 4:30 in the morning and there was the picture of my face on the screen. And I realized that was the last image of Laurie Strode after 44 years of portraying her. Isn't that amazing? And it felt very satisfying. I think people are going to lose their minds.

Is it October yet? It sounds like Jamie Lee Curtis had a great time filming Halloween Ends, even if that means lots of night shoots and stunt work. But that’s the job of being a scream queen, and she’s known for being a total badass on set. We’ll just have to wait and see how that final confrontation with Michael Myers ultimately plays out. As a reminder, you can re-watch the first teaser from the threequel below,

This quick teaser was careful not to actually reveal anything about Halloween Ends’ plot, which is a relief for fans who want to enjoy the movie spoiler-free. But folks were disappointed that we didn’t see much of Andi Matichak’s Allyson. Also Real Housewives icon Kyle Richards’ Lindsey Wallace was completely absent.

Halloween Ends will hit theaters on October 14th. In the meantime, check out the 2022 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.

