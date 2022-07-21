ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Halloween Ends’ Jamie Lee Curtis On The ‘Satisfying’ End To Her Run At Laurie Strode

By Corey Chichizola
Cinemablend
Cinemablend
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LiBuK_0gnizn0Q00
(Image credit: Blumhouse)

The horror genre is a powerful force in the movie industry, especially over the last decade. As the genre continues to flourish at the box office, some of the best horror movies returned to theaters with legacy-quels. This trend was started partly thanks to the wild success of 2018’s Halloween movie, starring the incomparable Jamie Lee Curtis. And with Halloween Ends so close to its release, Curtis has spoken about the “satisfying” end to her run as Laurie Strode.

Jamie Lee Curtis has been playing Laurie Strode on and off since 1978, when she shot John Carpenter’s original Halloween. It was a star-making performance, and moviegoers have loved watching her return to the role in David Gordon Green’s trilogy. Halloween Ends will seemingly be her swan song as the character, recently speaking to People about the difficulty of crafting a good ending. As she put it,

Well, you know, endings are a bitch, and endings are very difficult to do in a very satisfying way.

She’s not wrong. The difficulty of creating a satisfying ending has been seen on both the small and silver screens over the years. And with Jamie Lee Curtis finally saying goodbye to Laurie Strode in Halloween Ends, the pressure is definitely on. Especially since folks didn’t care for Halloween Kills as much as its 2018 predecessor.

Not much is known about Halloween Ends’ contents, but fans were delighted that the first teaser was released. Footage was limited, but we got to see Jamie Lee Curtis going toe to toe with Michael Myers, and even getting the upper hand on the masked killer. Since Laurie spent the last movie in a hospital bed, this is sure to help increase anticipation for the upcoming slasher.

In her same interview, Jamie Lee Curtis explained what it was like filming her final scene as Laurie in Halloween Ends. While some folks might have had a hard time saying goodbye, she found the experience satisfying. Curtis also teased how the fans are going to react, saying:

The last shot [filmed] was [part of] a night shoot and I was in a car — it was a close-up of me in the car. And when we got out of the car, it was 4:30 in the morning and there was the picture of my face on the screen. And I realized that was the last image of Laurie Strode after 44 years of portraying her. Isn't that amazing? And it felt very satisfying. I think people are going to lose their minds.

Is it October yet? It sounds like Jamie Lee Curtis had a great time filming Halloween Ends, even if that means lots of night shoots and stunt work. But that’s the job of being a scream queen, and she’s known for being a total badass on set. We’ll just have to wait and see how that final confrontation with Michael Myers ultimately plays out. As a reminder, you can re-watch the first teaser from the threequel below,

This quick teaser was careful not to actually reveal anything about Halloween Ends’ plot, which is a relief for fans who want to enjoy the movie spoiler-free. But folks were disappointed that we didn’t see much of Andi Matichak’s Allyson. Also Real Housewives icon Kyle Richards’ Lindsey Wallace was completely absent.

Halloween Ends will hit theaters on October 14th. In the meantime, check out the 2022 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qX8Sc_0gnizn0Q00

Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Double majored in theater and literature during undergrad. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his famous actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Lee Curtis
Person
Kyle Richards
Person
David Gordon Green
Person
Andi Matichak
Person
John Carpenter
The Independent

Hollywood mourns the loss of three gangster greats: Sirico, Caan and Liotta

Hollywood is mourning the loss of three of the gangster movie genre greats, Tony Sirico, James Caan, and Ray Liotta, all of whom have died within the last three months.Those paying tribute joked that the trio, known for their appearances in Goodfellas and other classic films, would now be having “a sit down up in Heaven”.All three men are reported to not have expressed initial interest in acting, and pursued different paths before finding their break-out roles.Sirico, best known for his performance as the wise-cracking Paulie “Walnuts” Gualtieri, died on Friday July 8 at the age of 79.It comes two...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Halloween Kills#Film Star
Outsider.com

Val Kilmer’s Son Nabs Leading Role in Upcoming Movie

Jack Kilmer, the son of “Top Gun: Maverick” star Val Kilmer, is set to star opposite of Clifton Powell in the upcoming drama “The Thrill Is On.”. Variety reports that Val Kilmer’s son will play Michael, a young drummer who encounters Powell’s blues legend, B.B. King. The film is based on the true story of producer Michael Zanetis’ experience with King, who passed away in 2015.
MOVIES
Variety

Dwayne Johnson Storms Comic-Con With New ‘Black Adam’ Trailer

Click here to read the full article. Dwayne Johnson brought Black Adam’s might to Comic-Con. Johnson made a grand entrance to San Diego Comic-Con’s Hall H, rising from the stage floor in his full Black Adam costume. As he emerged, lightning bolts appeared on the screen behind him and smoke billowed out on the floor. Audience members had been given lightning bolt lanyards before the panel, and every single one lit up brightly in the darkened hall for a grand display. The movie star also unveiled the newest trailer for his upcoming superhero adventure as part of the Warner Bros. presentation.   Black Adam...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Halloween
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Variety

50 Cent’s New Horror Movie Is so Gory That the Cameraman Fainted

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson’s upcoming horror movie “Skill House” is living up to its genre billing, even behind the scenes. The 47-year-old rapper and actor took to his social media platforms to share the story of a camera operator on the movie apparently passing out while shooting a kill scene, which halted production for about a half hour.
MOVIES
GamesRadar

Jordan Peele on why Nope's called Nope

Exclusive: "The story behind that title is a little similar to the title of Get Out," the director tells SFX magazine. Jordan Peele has quickly become one of horror's top-tier maestros – the filmmaker having terrified the world with both Get Out and Us, two unique spins on the genre. Now, Peele re-teams with Daniel Kaluuya on Nope, a movie that broadly centers on two ranch-owning siblings, OJ and Emerald Haywood, who have a close encounter with the third kind. The film's title, however, gives little away.
MOVIES
WWD

Kelly Rowland Goes Bold in Sheer Cutout Mugler Dress at ‘Nope’ Premiere

Click here to read the full article. Kelly Rowland opted for an edgy look for the world premiere of “Nope” in Los Angeles. On Monday, the Grammy-winning singer walked the red carpet of the TCL Chinese 6 Theatres for “Nope” wearing a black gown by Mugler, designed by creative director Casey Cadwallader, which featured mesh and cutout designs on the sides of her midriff and hips. She wore her hair down and wore diamond jewelry and gladiator heels.More from WWDAna de Armas, Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans at 'The Gray Man' Premiere in LondonKeke Palmer, Jordan Peele, Daniel Kaluuya, Steven Yeun at...
LOS ANGELES, CA
thebrag.com

A photo of Florence Pugh in Dune 2 has leaked

A photo of Florence Pugh on set in Budapest for Dune 2 has leaked. It’s been previously confirmed that Pugh will star in the Dune sequel, and the leaked image is the first sighting of her on set. Pugh is pictured on set wearing a white gown with a matching headdress. The 26-year-old is cast to play Princess Irulan in the upcoming film.
MOVIES
Cinemablend

Cinemablend

Saint Louis, MO
131K+
Followers
35K+
Post
58M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, in-depth reviews and expert opinion on all the latest movies and TV shows, it's a constantly updated hub for fans to explore and discuss the best that cinema and streaming has to offer.

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy