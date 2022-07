When it comes to responding with compassion in the case of a 10-year-old rape victim, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost just can't get it together. The AG has a messy timeline of comments and action about the case, and now he's not saying what many expect to be the obvious: "Sorry." In other reproductive rights news, Ohio men have started responding to the cascade of Roe ramifications by booking vasectomy appointments. But this week was packed with other news, too, like more than 90 dogs being rescued from one home in Indiana, and how you can help give at least one a home.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO