How Rich is Selena Gomez?

By Michelle Tompkins
 3 days ago
Selena Gomez, 29, is an American actress, singer, producer, and entrepreneur. She currently stars in Hulu’s hit series “Only Murders in the Building,” as well as HBO Max’s “Selena + Chef.”

She first came to fame when she portrayed Alex Russo on the Disney Channel’s “Wizards of Waverly Place,” but has also starred in many films including “Spy Kids 3: Game Over,” “Spring Breakers,” “Getaway,” “The Fundamentals of Caring,” and “The Dead Don’t Die.”

Gomez was the first person to reach 100 million followers on Instagram, and remains one of the most prominent social media influencers in the world.

Across her various enterprises and as a result of her prolific performing career, Gomez has an estimated net worth of $95 million, per Celebrity Net Worth.

Early Life and Career

Selena Marie Gomez was born to Ricardo and Mandy in Grand Prairie, Texas, on July 22, 1992. Her parents divorced when she was 5, and she was primarily raised by her mother and her grandparents. Gomez joined the cast of “Barney & Friends” when she was 7 and has worked steadily ever since.

Her relationship with Disney began when she landed a recurring role for the second and third seasons of “Hannah Montana” after responding to a nationwide casting call. A couple of years later, she was a series regular, later taking on the lead role in “Wizards of Waverly Place.”

Personal Life and Real Estate

Gomez has several famous friends including Demi Lovato (they met while starring in “Barney & Friends”) and Taylor Swift. She has dated Nick Jonas as well as The Weeknd, and was an on-and-off girlfriend to Justin Bieber for many years.

She has been public about her bipolar disorder diagnosis as of late, as well as her battles with lupus.

Gomez has owned many homes across the United States, and tends to flip them for a profit. The Tarzana home she purchased in 2011 for $2.175 million was sold three years later for $3.45 million, and she bought a home in the Dallas/Fort Worth area in 2015 and sold it for $2.4 million in 2020. She also purchased a home in Encino, California, for $4.9 million in 2020.

