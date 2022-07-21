ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Ex-Russian President Slams Joe Biden, Calls Him 'Strange Grandfather With Dementia'

By Alex Lang
 4 days ago
Source: MEGA

A former leader of Russia claimed U.S. President Joe Biden has “dementia and that he is a “strange grandfather,” Radar has learned.

Recently, ex-Russia president Dmitry Medvedev spoke out about the Ukraine war. He remains involved in Russian politics and a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Medvedev has previously discussed the Ukraine conflict several times and issued troublesome threats.

In a post on the social media platform Telegram, Medvedev was quick to blast the American leader.

“The fact that the Americans elected their president a strange grandfather with dementia, who, forgetting about his duties, loves another country much more than his own,” he wrote, according to the Daily Mail.

Medvedev didn’t make further comment, and Biden didn’t give an immediate response. The former head of Russia’s comments came an hour before the U.S. President tested positive for COVID.

Source: MEGA

Medvedev also detailed the ongoing conflict with Ukraine and said the invasion, and the West’s support of Ukraine, could lead to destruction.

“Ukraine would lose the remnants of state sovereignty and disappear from the world map,” Medvedev noted, the Daily Mail reported.

The former president accused leaders in the European Union of losing touch with reality. He said they are forcing Ukrainians to give up their lives to get the country to join the EU. Medvedev warned that Europeans could face energy issues, but that was before Russia resumed flowing gas to European countries on Thursday.

“'Russia will achieve all its goals. There will be peace - on our terms,” Medvedev said, according to the Daily Mail.

Source: MEGA

Health among world leaders has come into speculation, including Putin, as RadarOnline.com previously reported. Some footage shows him unsteady and appearing unhealthy. However, the head of the CIA dismissed those concerns.

“As far as we can tell, he’s entirely too healthy,” CIA Director William Burns said during a recent forum.

But he quickly added that his comments were not a formal intelligence judgment.

Burns also estimated that 15,000 Russian troops have been killed in Ukraine since the invasion started in late February. The war has lasted longer than many experts anticipated.

Source: MEGA

Comments / 0

