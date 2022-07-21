President Biden Is 'Driving' Administration 'Nuts' With His Indecisiveness In Wake Of Covid-19 Diagnosis

Source: Mega

Joe Biden is "driving officials across his administration a little nuts" with his indecisive decision-making on controversial subjects like student loan forgiveness. Radar has learned the 79-year-old president's aides are growing increasingly frustrated with him because he pushes for every single detail before actually making a decision.

The news comes hours before the White House announced Biden has tested positive for Covid-19, which could explain his recent bizarre string of gaffes.

"The bias in the Biden administration ... is for inaction," one ex-White House official, who worked for Biden and Donald Trump, dished to Politico earlier this week, adding that the president has been mulling over the same issues for the past year.

"The way you enable that is you say, 'We should look into that further. We should get some more data. We should do more studies.' So you get a lot of that," the former staffer explained.

According to the report, when Biden doesn't know an answer, he assigns an official to look into it — which leads to frustrating delays and more meetings than necessary.

Not everyone in his administration is a Biden critiquer. Others opposed the claims, alleging it's refreshing to work for someone like him.

Some of his staff argued that he's thoughtful, not indecisive.

The administration split comes hours before his positive test result was announced and after he bizarrely claimed he had cancer.

During a speech on Wednesday, the president was attempting to address emissions from oil refineries near Claymont, Delaware, where he grew up.

That's when things took a strange turn.

Out of nowhere, Biden said, "That's why I and so damn many other people I grew up with have cancer and why for the longest time Delaware had the highest cancer rate in the nation."

This is just the latest gaffe made by #46 — however, Biden's team later clarified his cancer claim.

White House spokesman Andrew Bates pointed to the medical report that Biden had before he took office.

"Check out Biden's medical report. Before he became president, he had non-melanoma skin cancers removed," his tweet read.

Biden's physician, Dr. Kevin O'Connor, noted in 2021 that he "had several localized, non-melanoma skin cancers removed with Mohs surgery before he started his presidency. These lesions were completely excised, with clear margins."

He added that "no areas suspicious for skin cancer at this time."