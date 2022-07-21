ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

DHS inspector general tells Secret Service to stop investigating text messages related to January 6

By CNN
 3 days ago
First on CNN, the Department of Homeland Security inspector general has directed the Secret...

georgy porgy
2d ago

oh so nobody wants the truth they just want to make the Republicans look bad they don't want the truth

Uptowngirl55
1d ago

there no need for secret service to investigate the text messages bc it's not their job, plain & simple...the DOJ is & has been doing it.

