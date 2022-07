Getting back into the swing of things in life has been important to former American Pickers star Frank Fritz and he’s been busy. Mainly, a big chunk of his focus has been on his Illinois-based antique store. It’s called Frank Fritz Finds. Yes, Fritz also has been dealing with some harsh reviews left on Google. Reportedly, though, he had been working on fixing up the shop. According to The Sun, some earlier reviews said that the store had “cheap” items and also dealt with “disorganization.”

ECONOMY ・ 17 DAYS AGO