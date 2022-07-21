ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Beyoncé releases new album track list

By Lisa Respers France
CNN
CNN
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The countdown to Beyoncé's new album just got more...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 0

Related
HelloBeautiful

Cardi B Shuts Down The Wireless Festival In A Custom Bodysuit

Cardi B stole the show at The Wireless Festival recently donning a custom, hand sewn bodysuit that was everything!. Styled by Kolin Carter, the custom suit was designed by popular fashion designer Angel Brinks and fit the beauty like a glove as it featured see through fabric and sequin detailing. The rapper paired the fuchsia look with long, stilleto shaped nails that were painted royal blue and wore her hair in a shoulder length bob which she wore parted down the middle.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Glamour

Watch Beyoncé’s First TikTok Featuring a Cardi B Cameo

Let me cut to the chase: Yes, Beyoncé has a TikTok account—but no, she hasn't posted any monologues to an iPhone camera, dance routines, or whatever it is Lizzo does on the app that makes her seem so relatable. Beyoncé's first TikTok, rather, is a mash-up of fan...
NFL
Pitchfork

Megan Thee Stallion and Future Share New Song “Pressurelicious”: Listen

As promised, Megan Thee Stallion has dropped her new single “Pressurelicious,” which features guest vocals from Future. Megan has been teasing the track since last month, but she officially announced the release date and single art yesterday on her social media channels. The track was produced by HitKidd and arrived three hours before a typical midnight release “since it already leaked lol,” as Megan explained. Listen to “Pressurelicious” below.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Renaissance#Cnn Com
105.5 The Fan

Megan Thee Stallion Trends After Videos of Her Twerking on Instagram Go Viral

Megan Thee Stallion recently had the internet abuzz after posting some impressive twerk videos on Instagram that went viral. Megan is currently touring overseas in Europe. Last night (June 28), she posted video of herself turning up and twerking for the camera in some awe-inspiring clips. In the videos, Megan is in a room with several people, one of whom appears to be her boyfriend Pardison Fontaine. She's wearing a pair of very short red shorts. She bends over in front of an arm of a chair and makes her considerable cakes wobble acapella while being egged on by the camera operator and the other people in the room. As her cheeks undulate quickly, Meg even gives her rapidly wiggling wagon some two-handed slaps. In another video she gives a female friend a lap dance.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Diddy, 52, Appears Alongside Sons Quincy, 31, Justin, 28, & King, 24, In New Music Video

Diddy gave his fans what they’ve been longing for after dropping a new studio single last month, his first since 2006 when he released Press Play. The iconic rapper debuted the music video for his heartbreak anthem, “Gotta Move On” featuring Bryson Tiller, on Wednesday, July 20 and it was a star-studded — and family — affair! Not only did the 5-minute cinematic piece include Tiffany Haddish as a hilarious club bouncer, but Diddy’s sons Quincy, 31, & Justin, 28, and King, 24, were also featured in it. And Teyana Taylor was the director!
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Chlöe Treats The BET Awards Audience To A Sultry “Suprise”

Click here to read the full article. Before the 2022 BET Awards wrapped for the night, Chlöe took the stage immediately following Diddy’s Lifetime Achievement Award tribute and speech. (Throughout the night, we’d been wondering when the Parkwood Princess would take the stage. As we saw her shadow eagerly awaiting the commercial break’s end from the audience, we knew we were in for a treat. Pun intended.) Channeling the likes of Janet Jackson, Chlöe—Miss Bailey, if you nasty—flipped the vibe from energetic to seductive as she and her dancers moved as one for her first live performance of her new single,...
THEATER & DANCE
HollywoodLife

Diddy’s Daughter Chance Looks So Grown Up At 16th Birthday Celebrations: Photos

Diddy is officially the proud dad of a 16-year-old daughter! The rapper’s girl, Chance Combs, celebrated her sweet 16 on July 20. She was photographed arriving at Catch Steak to celebrate. Chance looked adorable, wearing a strapless dress with black polka dots. The dress also contained matching sheer sleeves that reached to the top of her arms. She paired the look with open toed heels and her hair in long braids. Chance was absolutely glowing as she arrived at her birthday celebrations!
CELEBRITIES
Essence

Erykah Badu Invited By Megan Thee Stallion To ‘Cut Up’ On Stage During Switzerland Performance

The ‘Tyrone’ singer gave Megan and the audience a show to remember. Someone better call Tyrone because Erykah Badu is channeling her inner hot girl!. Last week, rapper Megan Thee Stallion and singer-songwriter Erykah Badu performed at Gurtenfestival in Switzerland. Although they had sets planned one after the other, it didn’t keep them from being on stage together. Once Badu’s performance was over and Megan’s started, they walked up to the stage and surprised the crowd with an impromptu dance break. Megan cheered her on before joining her.
THEATER & DANCE
GMA

Toddler's happy dance while learning colors is 'pure joy'

A Georgia toddler's reaction to learning her colors just might be the cutest thing you'll see on the internet today. Two-year-old Delilah is the star of a viral TikTok video that's already been viewed nearly 2 million times within the last week. The short clip features Allen Cooley, Delilah's dad, holding colorful books while he asks his daughter to identify each color. After each answer, Delilah and her parents scream in delight, while the toddler raises her arms in a happy dance and excitedly laughs and giggles.
GEORGIA STATE
BET

Jhené Aiko And Big Sean Share Beautiful Pregnancy Photo

Jhené Aiko’s gave us an intimate glimpse of her baby bump. In a joint photo with boyfriend Big Sean taken by Los Angeles-based photographer Renee Rodriguez and shared to Instagram, Aiko is seen standing next to her man in a cosmic-inspired environment and is positively glowing. Sean commented...
CELEBRITIES
Vogue

Rihanna Is First Out The Gate With Balenciaga X Adidas

Rihanna rarely wore maternity looks during her pregnancy – fashion-forward styles from The Attico and Balenciaga were her only exceptions. Instead, Rih rocked belly-baring crop tops, bralettes and low-riser trousers, bringing a new kind of body positivity to bump dressing. Following the birth of her son, Rihanna has sampled...
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Cardi B & Daughter Kulture Twin In Mermaid Outfits For Her 4th Birthday: Photos

Cardi B, 29, happily showed off a gorgeous mermaid look to celebrate her daughter Kulture‘s 4th birthday over the weekend. The rapper donned a bright pink wig and a light pink and purple top that was reminiscent of seashells as she held a bash for the tot’s special day, in new Instagram photos and video clips she shared on July 16. The birthday girl also matched her mom in her own light pink and purple seashell top and long mermaid skirt as she posed for photos and hung out with family and friends during the fun party.
CELEBRITIES
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
157K+
Post
867M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy