Kentucky State

Why Rand Paul is attacking Mitch McConnell over a 'secret deal' with Biden

By CNN
CNN
CNN
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The gloves are off in Kentucky as Rand Paul blasted fellow Republican Mitch McConnell for not consulting with...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 23

anonymous
2d ago

thetr shouldn't be behind doors deals. this is one of the biggest problems we have with our government

Reply(1)
26
B Taylor
2d ago

There's a WHOLE LOT of reasons to attack ol China Mitch

Reply
16
Not left or right.
1d ago

It couldn't be because McConnell is the biggest sell out ever could it?

Reply
7
CNN

They knew exactly who Trump was

It's hard, of course, to choose among the striking revelations in the last episode of season one of the January 6 hearings, but how about this: Top staffers knew exactly who Donald Trump was, and decided to remain anyway.
MEMPHIS, TN
CNN

CNN

