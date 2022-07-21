ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

'The state of our city is broken' — Akron mayor postpones state of the city address

By Courtney Shaw
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WUYgq_0gniyovM00

AKRON, Ohio — On Thursday, Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan announced that he was postponing the State of the City address.

The postponement comes after the fatal police shooting of Jayland Walker last month.

Anyone who bought tickets for the event will be able to attend the rescheduled date or request a refund by emailing info@akronroundtable.org.

Horrigan released the following statement on the postponement:

“Right now, the state of our city is hurting. Our city has been shaken by the death of Jayland Walker and I feel now is not the appropriate time for the State of the City address. I believe what our city needs in this moment is to embrace the discomfort we feel and not shy away from difficult conversations. This moment is not business as usual, but rather a time for reflection; reflection on how we work, how we view each other, and how we live out our values of compassion, equity, and justice. I will still have a message for the community in the days to come, but it will not be from on a stage, but rather speaking directly with the people of Akron. We will rebuild the state of our city together.”

The state of the city was initially scheduled for August 17.

A rescheduled date for the address will be announced at a later date.

Comments / 25

Alison Yaeger-Harr
3d ago

Mayor Horrible had better back his police officers!!!! They did what they were trained to do!! They better keep their jobs as well!! 💯

Reply
16
Larry Debnar
3d ago

only because youve blown this thing out of porportion He wasnt some innocent guy Dems just siding with the criminals to get votes

Reply
18
John Warner
3d ago

everything in that city is blown out of proportion but this city has been broken for the last 50 years

Reply
10
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cleveland19.com

Akron businesses call protests, unrest an ‘obstacle’ for sales

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Many downtown Akron businesses have found themselves working to overcome yet another obstacle in the fallout of the police-involved shooting of 25-year-old Jayland Walker that has impacted their ability to meet their minimum sales requirements. In at least the past four years business owners say there...
AKRON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Akron, OH
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
Akron, OH
Government
reminderville.com

July 25: Mosquito spraying will begin at 8:30pm

Summit County Public Health will be doing mosquito spraying on Monday, July 25 in Reminderville and northeast Twinsburg. The evening mosquito control application will begin at 8:30pm and continue until completed. In the event of bad weather, the spray schedule may be modified. If you have questions, please visit the website below or call 330-926-5669.
REMINDERVILLE, OH
WKBN

Local fire department announces death of former chief

SEBRING, Ohio (WKBN) – Sebring Fire & EMS announced the passing of a former chief on Sunday. According to a Sebring Fire and EMS Facebook post, former Chief Jim Cannell passed away. The post said Chief Cannell spent many years dedicating his time and service to the citizens of...
SEBRING, OH
Cleveland.com

What’s on Ohio’s Aug. 2 special primary election ballot? See what district you’re in and who’s running for state legislature

COLUMBUS, Ohio – In case you haven’t heard – and it’s quite possible you have not – Ohio has another primary election coming up soon. The Aug. 2 election is Ohio’s second primary election of the year, a byproduct of redistricting, since unresolved legal challenges meant state House and Senate district maps weren’t ready when the election was supposed to be held in May. A federal court picked the maps in June, overruling an earlier Ohio Supreme Court decision that said they were illegally slanted in favor of Republicans under the new anti-gerrymandering rules voters added to the state constitution.
OHIO STATE
whbc.com

Canton Man Arrested in New Phila, Wanted in 3 Other States

NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 36-year-old Canton man was arrested in New Philadelphia early Friday morning, but it wasn’t your typical police pursuit. After a short high-speed chase in his car, police say Daniel Duran climbed the exterior stairs of a downtown building and broke a window to get inside.
NEW PHILADELPHIA, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#State Of The City Address
WKYC

Northeast Ohio health leaders react as COVID cases, hospitalizations surge

CLEVELAND — The state of Ohio paints a color pallet of orange and yellow on the Center for Disease Controls' online COVID-19 tracker. The tracker, updated on Thursday, shows that Medina, Lorain, Huron, Erie, and Trumbull counties are peaking at a "high" community level classification. Cuyahoga, Summit, Lake, Geauga, Portage, and Ashtabula counties stand at a “medium” community level of COVID-19 cases.
LORAIN COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
whbc.com

WEEKLY UPDATE: Cases, Hospitalizations Up

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – The number of people hospitalized with coronavirus in Ohio is now over a thousand, at 1167. The Ohio Hospital Association says hospitals continue to work with other facilities in their zones. Also, the zones around the state are communicating too,...
STARK COUNTY, OH
News 5 Cleveland WEWS

Woman shot, killed early Sunday morning in Akron

AKRON, Ohio — Akron Police are investigating a fatal shooting. The shooting happened around 2:15 a.m. Sunday in the 2200 block of Maryland Avenue. When police arrived, they found a woman with a gunshot wound. She was transported to Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center, where she later died.
AKRON, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Northeast Ohio man booked in jail 5th time this month

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man arrested early Wednesday on an assault charge was booked into the Mahoning County jail for the fifth time this month. Marquis Cambridge, 28, of Youngstown is expected to be arraigned Friday on a misdemeanor assault charge in municipal court. Cambridge was arrested about...
News 5 Cleveland WEWS

News 5 Cleveland WEWS

45K+
Followers
10K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cleveland, Ohio news and weather from News 5 Cleveland WEWS, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.news5cleveland.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy