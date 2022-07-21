'The state of our city is broken' — Akron mayor postpones state of the city address

AKRON, Ohio — On Thursday, Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan announced that he was postponing the State of the City address.

The postponement comes after the fatal police shooting of Jayland Walker last month.

Anyone who bought tickets for the event will be able to attend the rescheduled date or request a refund by emailing info@akronroundtable.org.

Horrigan released the following statement on the postponement:

“Right now, the state of our city is hurting. Our city has been shaken by the death of Jayland Walker and I feel now is not the appropriate time for the State of the City address. I believe what our city needs in this moment is to embrace the discomfort we feel and not shy away from difficult conversations. This moment is not business as usual, but rather a time for reflection; reflection on how we work, how we view each other, and how we live out our values of compassion, equity, and justice. I will still have a message for the community in the days to come, but it will not be from on a stage, but rather speaking directly with the people of Akron. We will rebuild the state of our city together.”

The state of the city was initially scheduled for August 17.

A rescheduled date for the address will be announced at a later date.