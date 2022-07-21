ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Freedom Center receives funding to help update modern-day slavery exhibit

By Jordan Reynolds
 3 days ago
CINCINNATI — The National Underground Railroad Freedom Center received a $150,000 grant from the Ohio Facilities Construction Commission (OFCC) to update its modern-day slavery exhibit.

The “Slavery Today” exhibit focuses on modern-day slavery and human trafficking with the feel of a dingy warehouse filled with wood, metal and plastic containers.

The Freedom Center wants to use a combination of murals and projections to shed an infrared light on the different forms of slavery in Ohio. In five stations, guests will be able to reveal hidden images and statistics on the landscape in front of them and ways they can combat human trafficking.

“This State Cultural Facilities Grant will allow us to ensure our content remains relevant and resonant in this ongoing fight for inclusive freedom,” said Woodrow Keown, Jr., president of the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center.

“As we continue to deal with issues of unfreedom, we must ensure our content continues to educate and inspire.”

The funding from the OFCC will assist in changing the second gallery to aid in the impact.

“We are grateful for the support of Governor DeWine, our Ohio General Assembly and the legislators who represent Hamilton County who continue to recognize the impact of our mission,” said Keown.

The Freedom Center is in the process of designing the exhibit and hopes to showcase it next summer.

