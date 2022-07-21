ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lowell, MA

Neil Ehlers Joins Athletic Training Staff

GoRiverHawks.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOWELL, Mass. – Assistant Athletic Director of Sports Medicine and Performance Lainie Williams recently announced the addition of Neil Ehlers, who will join the River Hawk staff as an Associate Athletic Trainer and work with the River Hawk men's basketball program. "I am thrilled to welcome Neil to...

goriverhawks.com

Andover Townsman

SLIDESHOW: Andover Little League District Champs

CARL RUSSO PHOTOS: Andover is seen here defeating North Reading 6-3 in the Little League district 14 title game Wednesday night, July 13th. Williamsport Little League baseball district champs have been crowned across the state, and the next step up the ladder is Section 4 play at Wyoma Park in Lynn.
ANDOVER, MA
Maryland Daily Record

Terri Carrington Net Worth 2022, Age, Height, Weight, Biography, Wiki and Career Details

Birth Place: Medford, Massachusetts, United States. Husband/Spouse Name: Rodney Carrington (m. 1993–2012) Kids/Children Name: Sam Carrington, Zac Carrington, George Carrington. Profession: Speech Pathologist. Net Worth: $6 Million. Last Updated: July 2022. Terri Carrington is an eloquent ‘speech-language pathologist’ who is famous for being the wife of ‘American stand-up comedian...
MEDFORD, MA
CBS Boston

Boston shooting temporarily puts Museum of Fine Arts on lockdown

BOSTON -- One person was shot near the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston on Saturday. It happened on Huntington Avenue around 11:15 a.m, and doors at the MFA were locked for about an hour, the museum confirmed to WBZ-TV. The victim were transported to a nearby hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg. "The Museum of Fine Arts, Boston (MFA), swiftly enacted safety protocols on Saturday, July 23, in response to a police investigation of an active shooting within close proximity to the Museum," a statement said. "Visitors and staff were advised to remain in a secure location." It reopened around 12:30 after confirming with police that the area was safe. Police arrested 27-year-old Marcello Holiday of Boston after officers were provided with a description of the subject. He will be charged with assault to murder while armed, unlawful possession of a firearm, and carrying a loaded firearm.
BOSTON, MA
luxurytravelmagazine.com

10 Best Places to Live In Massachusetts

If you're considering moving to the Bay State, you're in luck. Massachusetts is home to a wide variety of vibrant and welcoming communities, each with its own unique set of advantages. From bustling metropolises to quiet coastal towns, there's something for everyone in Massachusetts. Here are 10 of the best places to live in the state.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
country1025.com

Hot Dogs Worth Traveling For In New England

A real good hot dog is worth traveling for, but it’s got to be really real good. Here are 10 hot dogs worth hopping in the car and road-tripping for in New England. Home of the TWO-FOOTER hot dog. Bring Tums. Simco's in Mattapan (Boston, MA) IYKYK…. Johnny Ad's...
BOSTON, MA
Thrillist

The Best Waterfront Restaurants in Boston

Boston is known to get a little too hot to handle during high summer, but the city is equipped with one admirable asset for staving off the heat and humidity. Running from the mouth of the Charles down to Quincy Bay, the eastern shoreline of Greater Boston provides a much-needed breeze—and the high concentration of top-quality bars and restaurants adds some incredible food and drink into the equation as well.
BOSTON, MA
nshoremag.com

Mooo Steakhouse Now Open In Burlington With World-Class Food and High-End Hospitality

The acclaimed team behind Mistral and Ostra offers standout steaks, savory sides, and impeccable service. On January 1 of this year, Burlington’s acclaimed Italian restaurant L’Andana closed its doors. It was not an ending, however, but an evolution. On Friday, July 22, after more than six months of preparation and renovation, the establishment will open its doors again as something entirely different: the third location of high-end steakhouse Mooo.
BURLINGTON, MA
ABC6.com

Department of Health closes beach in Kingston

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Health closed a beach in Kingston for swimming Thursday. The Department of Health said Kingston’s Camp Beach has unsafe bacteria levels. RIDOH will continue to monitor the beach water quality throughout the summer. To get the latest up-to-date information,...
KINGSTON, MA
WWLP

Biggest fish ever caught in Massachusetts

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – In 2012, Shane Felch caught a 46 pound, 5 ounce carp from Quinsigamond Lake in Shrewsbury. According to MassWildlife, this is the state’s largest freshwater fish ever caught and recorded. The record of biggest freshwater fish ever caught goes as far back as 1966...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

Miss Massachusetts Teen winner author of anti-bullying kids book

MEDFORD -- Seventeen-year-old Medford teenager Jenna McLaughlin is not only the most recent Miss Massachusetts' Outstanding Teen winner, but also an accomplished writer. During the pandemic, she wrote an anti-bullying children's book."I wanted to write a book because growing up, when I was experiencing bullying, I would always read books to escape," she said. McLaughlin was bullied throughout her life. She says she's always been a little taller, bigger, and into different hobbies than the other kids.  "When I was younger, my first day of second grade, I was pushed down the stairs. I was pushed up against a tree, and...
MEDFORD, MA
GOBankingRates

The Best Cities in the Northeast To Retire on $3,000 a Month

Many retirees are living on a tight fixed income, but this doesn’t mean you have to sacrifice quality of life or relocate to an area far away from friends and family. For those looking to live in the Northeast during their golden years, GOBankingRates has identified several cities where you can live well on a budget of $3,000 a month. For this study, only cities with a livability score of 65 out of 100 or higher and a population that was at least 10% comprised of those ages 65 and older were considered.
MEDFORD, MA
WCVB

Well-known Massachusetts wedding and event venue to close in 2023

RANDOLPH, Mass. — One of Massachusetts' best-known wedding and event venues will shut down at the end of next summer and sold to a real estate investment and development company. After decades of hosting community Thanksgiving dinners, weddings, proms, meetings, dinners and more, the Lombardo family shutting down its...
RANDOLPH, MA
Dianna Carney

Local Fisherman Catches Shark in Duxbury Bay

A juvenile sand tiger shark, caught off the bayside beach south of Powder Point Bridge by a local fisherman.Duxbury Beach Reservation, Inc / Facebook. A juvenile sand shark was caught off the bayside beach, south of Power Point Bridge in Duxbury, Massachusetts. According to a Facebook post made by the Duxbury Beach Reservation, Inc the sand shark was caught by a local fisherman who snapped this photo before releasing it back into the bay.
DUXBURY, MA
WCVB

Photos: Amazing sand sculptures on display on Revere Beach

REVERE, Mass. — TheRevere Beach International Sand Sculpting Festival, one of the largest sand sculpting festivals in the world, is back. Click on photo about to take a look at some of the creations!. is being held through Sunday, and it features master sand sculptors from all over the...
REVERE, MA

