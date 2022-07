Eddie Nketiah believes he can form a partnership with new Arsenal signing Gabriel Jesus rather than compete with the Brazilian. Nketiah eventually signed a new contract at the Emirates this summer after concerns over a lack of minutes pushed him towards the exit door, but the competition that was once present with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette now appears to be there in the form of Jesus.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO