ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Why are wealthier Minneapolis neighborhoods receiving extra police patrols?

By Mohamed Ibrahim
MinnPost
MinnPost
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

As Minneapolis continues to see spats of criminal activity across the city, some neighborhoods have banded together to raise money for extra police patrols in an effort to help residents feel safer. But some city officials and residents alike have raised concerns over how the program can operate given...

www.minnpost.com

Comments / 13

Adamn shifty Schiff
3d ago

because they're the ones paying the taxes to support rhw city that supports criminals and the criminal elements. If they leave, where do they get their tax money from. surely not the criminals or welfare queens.

Reply(1)
7
Samantha Boldt
3d ago

The communities who screamed to defund the police are now wanting more police presence. Well maybe your neighborhoods would have been safer if you allowed police to do their jobs instead of criticizing them and trying to give the criminals free rein over your communities. We who prefer law and order and are supportive of our police officers doing whatever is necessary to protect us. We will do whatever is necessary to protect our individual communities for our safety and if that means paying extra and being supportive, then so be it. We'll not be made to feel bad for your choices. If all of those communities allowed police to do their jobs instead of blaming them and pooled their resources they would have extra protection too. You asked for less policing now you reap what you sow. Sorry, not sorry!!!!

Reply(4)
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nbc16.com

Minneapolis neighborhood crowdfunding extra police patrols due to spike in crime

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (TND) — A neighborhood in Minnesota has decided to collectively crowdfund extra police patrols, citing an increase in crime leading to the need for additional security. Described as a "wealthier" neighborhood by the Minneapolis Post, Lowry Hill residents have begun a collaborative crowdfunded effort titled the "Minneapolis...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Police seek child missing from foster home

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis police are asking for public help in locating a 10-year-old girl who left her foster home and is unaccounted for. Majestii Newsom was last seen at 7 a.m. Thursday, and authorities are worried about her safety. The foster home she left is on the 1500 block of Queen Ave. N, but investigators say Majestii is "familiar" with the 1600 block of Thomas Ave. N. Residents in that neighborhood are encouraged to keep an extra diligent eye open.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

May death of 2-year-old in Minneapolis ruled a homicide

More than two months after a 2-year-old boy died in Minneapolis, his death has been ruled a homicide. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office announced Sunday that 2-year-old Ona'Je Prince Sincere Jackson-Jones has been ruled a homicide, with his cause of death from complications of multiple blunt force injuries. The...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minneapolis, MN
Crime & Safety
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
CBS Minnesota

"Why us?": Twin Cities fitness studios robbed 3 times in the span of a week

MINNEAPOLIS – Minneapolis police are searching for an individual they believe robbed two Twin Cities fitness studios three times in less than one week.Pure Barre Locations in St. Paul and Minneapolis saw the break-ins happen between Friday, July 15, and early morning the following Thursday."We thought it was a one-time thing," said studio lead Rachel Raeon, regarding the first break-in at the St. Paul location. "I think we just didn't imagine him coming back, truly, he'd taken all the things of value."The break-ins at the Minneapolis North Loop location where Raeon teaches were each caught on camera. The culprit is...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
kfgo.com

Bloomington boy faces drug overdose charges

ST. PAUL, Minn. – A 17-year-old boy is charged in the fatal drug overdose of a 15-year-old girl from West St. Paul. The Dakota County Attorney’s office says the teen from Bloomington is facing one count of third-degree murder for providing the fentanyl that resulted in her death. The girl was unconscious and not breathing on the morning of Apr. 20 and later died in the hospital.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minneapolis Police#Civil Unrest#City Council#Neighborhoods#Mpd
CBS Minnesota

Man charged with assault after standoff in Brooklyn Park

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- A 30-year-old man faces charges after police say he fired his gun during a standoff in Brooklyn Park on Tuesday.Abdulwahid Hassan Hedo was charged with two counts of first-degree assault in Hennepin County on Friday.The criminal complaint says officers were called to a home on Douglas Lane, where family members said Hedo was making threats to burn down the house. In the days before, family said he had made threats and caused property damage.While officers were at the scene, they heard multiple gunshots and Hedo broke windows and caused property damage, the complaint says. Officer Hassan Robertson, who...
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
CBS Minnesota

Medical examiner rules toddler's suspicious death a homicide

MINNEAPOLIS -- A 2-year-old's death that authorities were investigating as "suspicious" has now been ruled a homicide.A report from the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office released Sunday identified the child as Ona'Je Jackson-Jones. The report said he died of "complications of multiple blunt force injuries."Minneapolis police responded to an apartment on the 2400 block of Oakland Avenue May 4 on a report of an unresponsive child. The boy was taken to the hospital, where he died. At the time, the Minneapolis Police Department said it was investigating the death as "suspicious."A 4-month-old sibling was also evaluated at the hospital.The boys' mother, Navonna West, was charged with two counts of malicious punishment of a child in May. Both of her sons had numerous bruises and other injuries, and the 4-month-old had possible burns, according to the criminal complaint.In an interview with police, West tried to deny or minimize the boys' injuries, saying that they were the result of illness, the complaint states. 
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Woman hit by train in Delano, severely injured

DELANO, Minn. -- A woman was severely injured after she was hit by a train northwest of the Twin Cities, police say.Officers responded to a call around 2:07 a.m. Friday to a report of a woman injured by a moving train around Fourth Street South and Franklin Avenue East. Upon arrival, they found a 51-year-old woman from Webster, Wis., lying on the railroad tracks.Police say she had been crossing the tracks with two others and tried to cross between two train cars parked on the tracks. The train began moving and the woman fell and became stuck below the moving train.Responders on the scene gave the woman lifesaving procedures before transporting her to Hennepin County Medical Center.
DELANO, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
MinnPost

Minneapolis Park Board proposes $79 million levy

This from Erin Adler of the Star Tribune, “The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board this past week voted to support a 2023 tax levy increase of 6% in an effort to improve safety and security, care for park assets and continue investments in youth programming. The total levy request amounts to $79,025,000, according to Park Board documents. The Board of Estimate and Taxation still must approve the levy amount. Last year, the Park Board sought a 7.75% increase over the 2021 levy. Previously, the average property tax increase over the decade had been 4.5%.”
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
cbs3duluth.com

1 dead, 1 critical after I-35 crash near Willow River

WILLOW RIVER, MN. (KBJR) - One person has died, another was airlifted to a hospital after a crash Friday afternoon on I-35. According to the State Patrol, it happened around 1:30 p.m. on southbound I-35 near Willow River. Investigators say the driver of a southbound car lost control, went off...
WILLOW RIVER, MN
CBS Minnesota

Cottage Grove man sentenced to prison for string of bank robberies

MINNEAPOLIS -- A Cottage Grove man was sentenced to four years in prison for stealing thousands of dollars from three Twin Cities banks last November.According to court documents, Michael Prall, 43, used force, violence and intimidation to steal from multiple banks.Prall stole $2,558 from a U.S. Bank in Bloomington on Nov. 5 and $4,589 at a Bremer Bank in Woodbury on Nov. 19.On Nov. 30, Prall visited a Wells Fargo bank in Cottage Grove and presented a note to the teller directing her to give him the money in the cash drawer. Court documents say Prall threatened to shoot the teller or someone else in the bank if she did not do as he told. The teller complied and he fled on foot. Police located and arrested Prall shortly after the incident.Prall was sentenced to 57 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release.
COTTAGE GROVE, MN
MinnPost

MinnPost

Minneapolis, MN
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
906K+
Views
ABOUT

MinnPost is a nonprofit, nonpartisan enterprise whose mission is to provide high-quality journalism for people who care about Minnesota.

 http://MinnPost.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy