The drought in Las Vegas isn’t something new, but Lake Mead is reaching new lows at an alarming rate. So alarming, in fact, that there now has to be a cap on how large a swimming pool can be in the homes of Las Vegas residents. Clark County officials voted this week to limit the size of pools to 600 square feet of surface area. To put that into perspective, that is about one and a half times the size of a standard garage. So it’s not like we’re being forced into tiny above ground pools. At least not yet. But who knows what’s going to happen in the years to come if the reservoir keeps dropping. In fact, that’s the scary part.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO