Vettes on the River cruises into LeClaire Aug. 27
Corvette lovers rejoice! FOR VETS, a not-for-profit organization, is hosting “Vettes on the River – Vettes Supporting Vets” in LeClaire on Saturday, August 27 from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. All money raised will be donated to Quad City veterans’ organizations. Corvette owners who want to be in the show should be in attendance by 10 a.m. A flag raising ceremony by Vietnam veterans will take place at 10:30 a.m. to salute all veterans and active military.
Over 250 Corvettes from across the county are expected to attend this event showcasing old and new Corvettes on the Mississippi riverfront. Classes include a LeClaire Mayor’s choice award and trophies for each “C” generation. Admission is free for spectators. Email Vettesontheriver@gmail.com for more information or visit their webpage by clicking here or their Facebook page by clicking here .
Schedule:
8:00 a.m. – Gates Open
8:00 a.m. – Breakfast at the Levee Pavilion – Big Dave & Holly’s
8:00 a.m.-10:30 a.m. – Registration
9:00 a.m. – Raffle Drawings, Silent Auction and 50/50 starts.
10:30 a.m. – Lunch at the Levee Pavilion – Big Dave & Holly’s, south end of Levee
What BBQ, north end of the Levee
10:15 a.m. – Call to Assemble
10:30 a.m. – Color Guard Ceremony
11:00 a.m. – First Riverboat Twilight Cruise; others at 1:30pm and 4:00pm
3:00 p.m. – Awards Presentation
50/50 Drawing, raffle items, silent auction
“C” Class Veterans’ Choice Awards
LeClaire Mayor’s Choice Award
Donation Presentation to Vietnam Veterans
