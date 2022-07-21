Vettes on the River cruises into LeClaire Aug. 27

Corvette lovers rejoice! FOR VETS, a not-for-profit organization, is hosting “Vettes on the River – Vettes Supporting Vets” in LeClaire on Saturday, August 27 from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. All money raised will be donated to Quad City veterans’ organizations. Corvette owners who want to be in the show should be in attendance by 10 a.m. A flag raising ceremony by Vietnam veterans will take place at 10:30 a.m. to salute all veterans and active military.

Over 250 Corvettes from across the county are expected to attend this event showcasing old and new Corvettes on the Mississippi riverfront. Classes include a LeClaire Mayor’s choice award and trophies for each “C” generation. Admission is free for spectators. Email Vettesontheriver@gmail.com for more information or visit their webpage by clicking here or their Facebook page by clicking here .

Schedule:

8:00 a.m. – Gates Open

8:00 a.m. – Breakfast at the Levee Pavilion – Big Dave & Holly’s

8:00 a.m.-10:30 a.m. – Registration

9:00 a.m. – Raffle Drawings, Silent Auction and 50/50 starts.

10:30 a.m. – Lunch at the Levee Pavilion – Big Dave & Holly’s, south end of Levee

What BBQ, north end of the Levee

10:15 a.m. – Call to Assemble

10:30 a.m. – Color Guard Ceremony

11:00 a.m. – First Riverboat Twilight Cruise; others at 1:30pm and 4:00pm

3:00 p.m. – Awards Presentation

50/50 Drawing, raffle items, silent auction

“C” Class Veterans’ Choice Awards

LeClaire Mayor’s Choice Award

Donation Presentation to Vietnam Veterans

