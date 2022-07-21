ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tipton County, TN

TN kid found safe after missing more than a year

By David Royer
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ah2xP_0gniwQBs00
Carter Neal (photo TBI)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Tipton County teenager has been found safe more than 13 months after Tennessee authorities issued an Endangered Child Alert.

Carter Neal, 13, was reported safe by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation on Thursday morning.

His 16-year-old sister, Lainey Anderson, was located back in January.

An Endangered Child Alert was issued for the children on June 4, 2021, after they were last seen with their non-custodial mother Hailey Whitehorn.

Whitehorn was wanted by the Tipton County Sheriff’s Office on charges of child abuse and neglect.

TBI did not provide details on whether Whitehorn was apprehended, but said the case has been resolved.

