31-yeard old Colton Bonar was arrested Monday (July 11) afternoon after he tried to flee for an attempted burglary. The Hannibal Police Department responded to a call Monday afternoon about a silver van that was going the wrong way on Center street and stopped in front of a house and kick down the door according to a witness in the area. When officers arrived they located the van, which was reported stolen the day before, and saw a while male leave the home and try to flee.

HANNIBAL, MO ・ 11 DAYS AGO